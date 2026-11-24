Black Friday 2026 is in full swing, with prices being slashed left, right, and center. If you're looking for tech that won't break the bank, I've got good news — we're rounding up the best Black Friday tech deals under $100 / £100 that are actually worth buying.

Our deals experts are combing through the deals at Amazon and other big retailers in the US and UK to find you the best Black Friday deals, and we've found a whole host of great discounts, from smart speakers, coffee machines, air fryers and video doorbells, to fitness trackers, soundbars, and yes, even AirPods.

• US: Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

• UK: Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

So if you're after a present for someone special, or just feel like treating yourself, look no further than our round-up of the best Black Friday tech deals under $100 / £100 below.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

The best US Black Friday tech deals under $100

Save 39% Ninja XL Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods cooked with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag second-generation: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second-generation AirTag offers louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for precision finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker — and it's down to its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $59 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around. With one-touch brewing it does all the work for you, and it offers five brew sizes for making a variety of drinks. It comes with a taster pack of 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Amazon Echo Show 8: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday. Amazon's mid-sized smart display offers solid audio, smart-home connectivity, and clever features, fronted by a gorgeously thin and bright display. If you're looking for a display for your kitchen on bedside unit, the Show 8 at this price is an excellent buy. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart We're still waiting for a discount on the latest AirPods 5, but if and when it does come, it won't be likely to bring them down to this level. Right now, this is your cheapest AirPods option, so if money is tight then go for it — just be aware the AirPods 4 lack noise cancellation, and the upgraded sound of the AirPods 5. Read more Read less ▼

Save 64% ($180) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 : was $279.95 now $99.95 at Amazon That massive discount is why we're recommending these two-generation-old earbuds. You're getting the premium Sennheiser tuning and design, sans some more modern trappings, but at an absolutely bargain price. Earbuds don't age badly at all, so these are still worth buying if you don't mind a few missing features. Read more Read less ▼

Roku 32-Inch Select Series Smart TV: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Yes, you're reading this right. A smart TV for under $100! Roku's 32-inch, full HD set comes with the brand's famed streaming interface, giving you quick access to your favorite apps. At this price, it's an excellent choice for a kid's bedroom or den. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this Black Friday deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security? Read more Read less ▼

Philips Sonicare 5950: was $109.99 now $59.96 at Amazon Experience a deeper clean with the Sonicare 5950 electric toothbrush. It boasts six brush settings, a pressure sensor, and 21-day battery life. Philips has even included a travel case in the box, making it perfect for trips away over the holidays. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Marshall Emberton III: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon A great-sounding, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker for half price this Black Friday — what's not to love here? The Emberton III delivers deep bass and stereo sound, with up to 32 hours of playback from its rechargeable battery. As we noted in our review, it's "impressively loud for its size." Read more Read less ▼

The best UK Black Friday tech deals under £100

Save 67% Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon This great-value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to start building your home security setup. It's a shame that some features are only usable with a Ring Protect subscription; but if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already have a Ring-based set-up, this is a bargain bundle. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Amazon Echo Show 8: was £199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday. Amazon's mid-sized smart display offers solid audio, smart-home connectivity, and clever features, fronted by a gorgeously thin and bright display. If you're looking for a display for your kitchen on bedside unit, the Show 8 at this price is an excellent buy. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container in which to keep food until you're ready to cook. In our testing we found that it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use, and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals we've seen. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Vax SpotWash: was £200 now £99.99 at Argos For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash is a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a bottle of cleaning solution to get you started. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was £119.99 now £64.99 at Amazon As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, "viewers looking to add a single soundbar to improve upon their TV's built-in speakers won't be disappointed, and when Prime Day discounts arrive Amazon's soundbar could end up being even better value." And lo, Prime Day arrived, and the discounts did deliver. This is a great first soundbar for simple setups. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179.95 now £99 at Amazon Bose's affordable buds offer top-tier active noise cancellation at an accessible price. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so at this Black Friday price they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as their amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit jazzier. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 5: was £119 now £99 at EE Tech & Gaming EE has just launched a first-ever price cut on the latest Apple AirPods 5 — you just need to log in to an EE account to see it. The newest model includes active noise cancellation and convenient wireless charging, as well as impressive Adaptive Audio, Live Translation features, and up to 20 hours of listening time. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £89 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the simplest fitness trackers around, but it works brilliantly. It has a small screen that shows the time, how many steps you’ve taken, and your current heart ratel. Its design is sleek and understated, so it looks good whether you’re at work or working out, and offers up to 7-day battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon Easily transform any TV into a smart TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Amazon's clever HDMI dongle gives you quick access to all your favourite streaming apps. It's also a great addition if you don't like your current smart TV's interface, with a simpler layout and often faster operation. And with this better-than-half-price discount, it's a true Black Friday steal. Read more Read less ▼

Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £105 now £83.98 at Amazon The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is over 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday. It's fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes, and we scored it 4.5 stars out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. It performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life with fast wireless charging, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV-cleaning travel case. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK