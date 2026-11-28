Black Friday has always been a great time to buy a new Chromebook, and this year's sales event has been no different. Even though the day itself is over, I've found some astounding Chromebook deals still live on both side of the Atlantic, such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook that's just $189, down from $419, and the Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911, which was £349.99 and is now just £159.99 at Amazon.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

Chromebooks are much cheaper than MacBooks and Windows 11 laptops, and thanks to the lightweight Chrome OS operating system that they run on, they often outperform similarly-priced budget laptops, making them a great choice for students, kids, or anyone who just wants a cheap but reliable laptop to browse the internet on.

While Chromebooks are usually budget laptops, you can get Chromebook Plus devices which have more powerful hardware for even smoother performance. I've included these here as well, such as the Asus Chromebook Plus CX1505, which was £399.99 and is now £259.99 at Amazon.

Google also recently launched Googlebook laptops, which are essentially high-end Chromebooks, though rather than running Chrome OS, they have a new operating system called Googlebook OS — a combination of Chrome OS and Android. Due to how recently Googlebooks by Asus, Acer, Dell and others have launched, I don't expect any major discounts after Black Friday, but if I do find any, I'll be sure to add them to this page.

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Today's best Chromebook deals in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low Black Friday price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but you'll need to rely on web-based applications such as Google Docs. While it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, its lack of power also means you'll get all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch: was $289.99 now $245.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 164GB The Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch is a solid option for any laptop lover this Black Friday, powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 540 8-core processor, alongside 8GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS storage. It's convenient for use on the go, with no frills or complicated features to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Chromebook CM15: was $325.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB Enjoy the speed and reliability of ChromeOS, with the Asus Chromebook CM15, currently 23% off on Amazon this Black Friday. It's a great option for anyone looking to utilize built-in Google apps such as Gemini, YouTube, and Gmail, and while it's not the most powerful Chromebook on the market, it's a solid performer at a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 14-inch: was $509.99 now $329.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel N150

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB Powered by Intel's 4-core N150 processor, with 4GB of RAM, the Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 14-inch laptop is an affordable option for students this Black Friday. Convert it from tablet to laptop in seconds, thanks to its flexible design, ultimately providing a great device for users on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: was $499.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core i3-N305

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB A laptop isn't always required for work, and that's exactly why you should have your eyes on the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 this Black Friday. With a Gorilla Glass touch matte display, 8GB of RAM, WiFi 6E, and a 1080p webcam, you're all set for tablet-based productive tasks with this laptop. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15.3-inch: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display: 15.3 inches

Processor: Intel Core 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance, as you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some of the more advanced features of a Windows machine, and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components, and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB Take advantage of Google's Gemini AI with this Acer Chromebook Plus 514 laptop, where you can enjoy a fast-running laptop using ChromeOS. It's powered by an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, covering most key needs for productivity. As a 'Chromebook Plus' device, this laptop has beefier specs than regular Chromebooks, for better performance and more future-proofing. It comes with Wi-Fi 7, which is a nice bonus, as Chromebooks often use the older Wi-Fi tech. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Chromebook deals in the UK

Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911: was £349.99 now £159.99 at Amazon Display: 14inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB The Lenovo 14M8911 is one of the most affordable Chromebooks available on Amazon during its Black Friday sale, with a 54% discount slashing its price. It has enough for any user to get basic daily tasks done, with 4GB of RAM, an 8-core MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, a 64GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Chromebook Plus CX1505: was £399.99 now £259.99 at Amazon Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core 3 N355

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The Asus Chromebook Plus is a reliable laptop for students and anyone working on the go, with up to 12 hours of battery life, a 15.6-inch display, a lightweight build, and an Intel Core 3 processor for daily tasks. With an HDMI port, the need for adapters to plug this Chromebook into external monitors or TVs is eliminated. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus: was £399 now £279 at EE Tech & Gaming Display: 14 inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a standard 256GB of storage for the price, and battery life is solid at up to 12 hours on a single charge. At a little under £300, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-8H: was £399.99 now £279.99 at Amazon Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB This Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-8H is a great tool to help you get your daily online tasks done, with enough power to handle multitasking, attend work meetings, and browse the web. It's all thanks to the Mediatek Kompanio 540 processor and its power efficiency, alongside 8GB of RAM. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514: was £419 now £354.99 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB Turn your laptop into a tablet on the fly with the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514. It's a convertible laptop with a WUXGA touchscreen display, which makes it ideal for quick work tasks on the go that don't require your keyboard. The Intel Core i3-1315U processor is great for everyday tasks, thanks to its 6 cores and 8 threads. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 Gen 10: was £599.99 now £399 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core 3 N355

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB Do you ever find that sometimes you don't want to use your laptop, and would find a tablet more convenient? That's where the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 Gen 10 comes into play. You can fold this laptop and utilize it as a tablet, and tackle your online duties fast, thanks to its 8GB of RAM and an 8-core Intel Core 3 N355 processor. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK