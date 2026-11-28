Black Friday 2026 Chromebook deals: big price cuts still live on budget laptops from Asus, Acer, Lenovo and more
Today's best deals on Chrome OS-powered laptops
Black Friday has always been a great time to buy a new Chromebook, and this year's sales event has been no different. Even though the day itself is over, I've found some astounding Chromebook deals still live on both side of the Atlantic, such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook that's just $189, down from $419, and the Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911, which was £349.99 and is now just £159.99 at Amazon.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
Chromebooks are much cheaper than MacBooks and Windows 11 laptops, and thanks to the lightweight Chrome OS operating system that they run on, they often outperform similarly-priced budget laptops, making them a great choice for students, kids, or anyone who just wants a cheap but reliable laptop to browse the internet on.
While Chromebooks are usually budget laptops, you can get Chromebook Plus devices which have more powerful hardware for even smoother performance. I've included these here as well, such as the Asus Chromebook Plus CX1505, which was £399.99 and is now £259.99 at Amazon.
Google also recently launched Googlebook laptops, which are essentially high-end Chromebooks, though rather than running Chrome OS, they have a new operating system called Googlebook OS — a combination of Chrome OS and Android. Due to how recently Googlebooks by Asus, Acer, Dell and others have launched, I don't expect any major discounts after Black Friday, but if I do find any, I'll be sure to add them to this page.
US Quick Deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was
$419now $189 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch: was
$289.99now $245.99 at Amazon
- Asus Chromebook CM15: was
$325.99now $249.99 at Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 14-inch: was
$509.99now $329.99 at Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314: was
$499.99now $339.99 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911: was
£349.99now £159.99 at Amazon
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX1505: was
£399.99now £259.99 at Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Plus: was
£399now £279 at EE
- Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-8H: was
£399.99now £279.99 at Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514: was
£419now £354.99 at Amazon
Today's best Chromebook deals in the US
Display: 14 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low Black Friday price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but you'll need to rely on web-based applications such as Google Docs. While it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, its lack of power also means you'll get all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 14-inch
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 164GB
The Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch is a solid option for any laptop lover this Black Friday, powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 540 8-core processor, alongside 8GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS storage. It's convenient for use on the go, with no frills or complicated features to set up.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 15.6-inch
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Enjoy the speed and reliability of ChromeOS, with the Asus Chromebook CM15, currently 23% off on Amazon this Black Friday. It's a great option for anyone looking to utilize built-in Google apps such as Gemini, YouTube, and Gmail, and while it's not the most powerful Chromebook on the market, it's a solid performer at a great price.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel N150
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Powered by Intel's 4-core N150 processor, with 4GB of RAM, the Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 14-inch laptop is an affordable option for students this Black Friday. Convert it from tablet to laptop in seconds, thanks to its flexible design, ultimately providing a great device for users on the go.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel Core i3-N305
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
A laptop isn't always required for work, and that's exactly why you should have your eyes on the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 this Black Friday. With a Gorilla Glass touch matte display, 8GB of RAM, WiFi 6E, and a 1080p webcam, you're all set for tablet-based productive tasks with this laptop.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 15.3 inches
Processor: Intel Core 3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance, as you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some of the more advanced features of a Windows machine, and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components, and excellent battery life.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Take advantage of Google's Gemini AI with this Acer Chromebook Plus 514 laptop, where you can enjoy a fast-running laptop using ChromeOS. It's powered by an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, covering most key needs for productivity. As a 'Chromebook Plus' device, this laptop has beefier specs than regular Chromebooks, for better performance and more future-proofing. It comes with Wi-Fi 7, which is a nice bonus, as Chromebooks often use the older Wi-Fi tech.
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best Chromebook deals in the UK
Display: 14inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
The Lenovo 14M8911 is one of the most affordable Chromebooks available on Amazon during its Black Friday sale, with a 54% discount slashing its price. It has enough for any user to get basic daily tasks done, with 4GB of RAM, an 8-core MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, a 64GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: Intel Core 3 N355
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
The Asus Chromebook Plus is a reliable laptop for students and anyone working on the go, with up to 12 hours of battery life, a 15.6-inch display, a lightweight build, and an Intel Core 3 processor for daily tasks. With an HDMI port, the need for adapters to plug this Chromebook into external monitors or TVs is eliminated.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 14 inches
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a standard 256GB of storage for the price, and battery life is solid at up to 12 hours on a single charge. At a little under £300, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 15.6 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
This Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-8H is a great tool to help you get your daily online tasks done, with enough power to handle multitasking, attend work meetings, and browse the web. It's all thanks to the Mediatek Kompanio 540 processor and its power efficiency, alongside 8GB of RAM.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Turn your laptop into a tablet on the fly with the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514. It's a convertible laptop with a WUXGA touchscreen display, which makes it ideal for quick work tasks on the go that don't require your keyboard. The Intel Core i3-1315U processor is great for everyday tasks, thanks to its 6 cores and 8 threads.
Read moreRead less▼
Display: 14 inches
Processor: Intel Core 3 N355
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Do you ever find that sometimes you don't want to use your laptop, and would find a tablet more convenient? That's where the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 Gen 10 comes into play. You can fold this laptop and utilize it as a tablet, and tackle your online duties fast, thanks to its 8GB of RAM and an 8-core Intel Core 3 N355 processor.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.