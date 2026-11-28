Some 2026 Kindles appear to be coming apart too easily

It's not clear how widespread the problem is

Amazon says the devices are designed to be repairable

If you've invested in one of the new Amazon Kindles for 2026, you might want to be careful when taking the ereader out of a protective case: users are reporting that the backs of these devices can come off more easily than they really should.

This comes from the team at Android Authority, referencing multiple reports across the web that back panels are coming off the standard Kindle model without too much effort — as when taking it out of a case, for example.

There's a TikTok doing the rounds where removing Amazon's own protective case around a Kindle model brings the back away with it, so either the case is gripping too tightly or the chassis isn't as tightly sealed as it could be.

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Based on a thread on Reddit, this is happening to some but not all KIndle 2026 owners, so it's difficult to work out how widespread the problem is. "This is... alarming," comments one user, while another compares the Kindle casing to a "cheap plastic toy".

It's designed that way

There is actually a positive spin to this — that the back of the ereader is designed to be easy to take off so the device is more repairable. Hardware repairability is an important consideration, so in that sense this is a feature not a bug.

"Your Kindle is designed to open along the edge of the display in order to replace the battery," Amazon told Mashable. "If the back panel shifts when you remove a case or cover, press it firmly back into place on all four corners and along the edges, and keep reading."

While easier repairs and replaceable batteries are to be welcomed, it's not ideal to have to push the back of your Kindle in again every time you take it out of a case — a problem which would be likely to get worse over time.

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We'll have to wait and see how many loose case reports come in, but on the whole we've been impressed by the Kindle refresh this year, which includes new materials, new colors, and a few tweaks to the positioning of the hardware buttons.

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