The Paperwhite sits in the middle of Amazon's Kindle e-reader range, and it's one of the many models to have have been blessed with a 2026 upgrade. This is the Kindle I'd probably recommend to most people. For me, it's worth the extra spend compared to the classic, 6-inch Kindle, thanks to upgrades like a larger screen, waterproofing, and the option to change the color temperature on the backlight. Pricier models offer more advanced features, but they're more niche and won't be necessary for many readers.

If you're thinking of buying a Kindle Paperwhite, you've come to the right place. Below, you'll find everything you need to know to figure out if this is the best e-reader for you. I'll cover exactly what's been upgraded from the the previous, 2024 version, and where the strengths and weaknesses are compared to the other options in the Kindle lineup. I'll also round up all the different iterations of the Paperwhite, so you can browse your options and see their current prices. Let's get started...

Kindle Paperwhite — overview

The model up from the classic Kindle is the Kindle Paperwhite. It's still a black-and-white Kindle, but it has a larger screen (7-inches diagonally), and offers several features that are absent from the base model, namely IPX8 waterproofing — which is enough to survive in 2 meters of fresh water for 60 minutes — and the option to switch between warm or cool backlight options. A warm backlight might be a more soothing option if you regularly read on your Kindle when trying to wind down to sleep at night. You can choose between versions with or without homepage adverts.

In the US lineup there are also Signature versions. One major difference between the regular Paperwhite and the Paperwhite Signature is that the latter has double the storage space: 32GB compared to 16GB. For the average reader, this isn't going to be terribly relevant: 16GB of storage equates to around 6,000 books, which is plenty. Graphic novels eat up significantly more space, but if that's your priority, I'd recommend a Colorsoft (which has a color display) rather than a Paperwhite anyway.

The Signature versions also have sensors that enable them to automatically adjust backlight brightness depending on their environment. Brightness is adjustable on the standard Paperwhite, but you'll have to bump it up or down manually.

What's new in the 2026 version?

Compared to the 2024 Paperwhite, the new-gen version is thinner (6.8mm vs 7.8mm) and lighter (204g vs 211g). The power button has also been shifted to the top right, rather than the base, where it was all-too-easy to accidentally press.

There's also a new colorway: Seaglass Green. It's only available on the Signature models — the standard Paperwhite Kindles are only available in graphite.

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You can take a look at the new model, from all angles, in the gallery below.

There are a number of 2024 Paperwhite e-readers still available to buy. If you were hoping to pick one up at a discounted price, you'll be sorely disappointed — they're exactly the same price as their 2026 equivalents.

In fact, Amazon bumped up the pricing on its 2024 lineup around the same time it released the new range, so you'll actually be paying more for most of the 2024 model than you would have done a few months ago. There's no real reason to pick a 2024 model, unless you're in the US and particularly like one of the previous colorways.

Buy a Kindle Paperwhite if...

✅ You just want to read text-based novels: There's no color option here, but if you're just reading text, it's not really needed.

✅ You'd like a decent-sized screen: One big reason to upgrade from the classic Kindle is for the extra screen real estate — the Paperwhite is 7-inches diagonally, compared to 6 inches on the base model.

✅ You want to read in the tub or by the pool: Another notable upgrade over the base model is IPX8 waterproofing — the Paperwhite can survive a good dunk in the bathtub.

✅ You like to read before bed: You can set the backlight on a Paperwhite to a warm-toned white, which might be more conducive to winding down for sleep — on the classic Kindle, you're stuck with cool-toned white. Opt for a Signature Paperwhite and the display will also dim or brighten automatically.

Don't buy a Kindle Paperwhite if...

❌ You want to read graphic novels: For graphic novels, it's well worth upgrading to the Colorsoft version, which is essentially a Paperwhite but with color capabilities.

❌ You'd like to be able to note-take: For note-taking, you'll need a Scribe model — the standard Kindle Scribe is the most logical alternative to the Paperwhite.

❌ You want the smallest, lightest Kindle: The classic Kindle is the most compact, lightweight model in the lineup.

US: Kindle Paperwhite range

2026 models

⬇️ Hop down to the UK Paperwhite options

2024 models

UK: Kindle Paperwhite range

2026 models

⬆️ Hop back to the US Paperwhite options

2024 models

Specs compared

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