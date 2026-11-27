If you've been playing GTA 6, or are waiting to play, you may have thought about upgrading your TV to see this gorgeous game in all its glory. As TechRadar's TV reviewer, I review gaming TVs for a living, and I've listed six of my top picks below. And as it's Black Friday (today!), I've found the best deals for each TV.

If you want to know the very best deals in the US, my pick is the LG B6 48-inch for $599.99 at Best Buy (was $1,199.99). It's a perfect bedroom-sized gaming TV and has all the bells, whistles, and picture quality you could need.

In the UK, my pick is the LG C5 55-inch for £899.10 at Very (was £1,099). Our pick for the TV of the Year, the C6 covers every base you could hope for, and thanks to its awesome picture quality and razor-sharp gaming performance, it will be a great choice for GTA 6.

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In the list below, I've highlighted some of the best gaming TVs I've tested this year, with options to suit every budget and size from LG, TCL and Sony.

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LG C6

(Image credit: Future)

The LG C6 is a fully kitted-out gaming TV, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 165Hz, full VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming. GTA 6 may only run at 30fps, but having played at home, the densely packed world of Vice City can be testing, especially during more action-packed moments. I know the C6 will be more than up to this task, having used it for 120fps games in my testing.

GTA 6 is a visual masterpiece with extremely realistic textures, bold colors, and high-contrast scenes at night. The C6's fantastic OLED picture covers all these areas with ease, rendering some of the best-looking pictures I've seen for movies and gaming: Vice City is in good hands here.

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Xbox Series X gamers will also benefit from Dolby Vision, and as the C6 supports it, you can expect a gorgeous, high-contrast, detailed picture with Dolby Vision’s benefits. But fear not if you’re a PS5 owner: the C6’s HDR picture is also incredible.

The C6 is available in a range of sizes, from 42 inches for bedrooms and smaller rooms to 83 inches for those who want the full experience. The C6 is arguably the best bang-for-your-buck TV on the market, and that’s why it’s my top recommendation.

US deal LG C6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,599.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The LG C6 earned 5 stars in our review as it ticks every box you can think of. It's perfect for movies and a powerhouse for gaming, making it my number one pick for GTA 6. The 55-inch is under $1,000 at Best Buy, and that's a fantastic price for this TV.

UK deal LG 48-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,099 now £899.10 at very.co.uk Named our TV of the Year in 2026, the LG C6 really can do it all, but what impressed most was its substantial upgrades over last year's LG C5, including higher brightness, a more accurate picture, and a faster processor. This TV will do GTA 6 justice. The 48-inch is down to £899.10 at Very, a near-record low.

TCL QM7L/C7L

Image 1 of 2 TCL QM7L (Image credit: Future / James Holland) TCL C7L (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

If you want to upgrade your TV for GTA 6 but also want something more affordable, the TCL QM7L (known as the TCL C7L in the UK) is easily one of the best picks.

Using TCL’s new SQD (super quantum dot) mini-LED panel, the QM7L/C7L offers powerful contrast and bold colors, and does a great job at reducing backlight blooming, something that can affect mini-LED TVs.

During Vice City's brightest and most colorful moments, scenes practically explode on screen, and the QM7L/C7L's mini-LED picture will be perfect for this. When the game gets bright, it gets very bright, so you'll need a TV that can handle that brightness, and that's this TV all over.

The QM7L/C7L also supports Dolby Vision, which Xbox gamers will benefit from, as both the Xbox Series X and GTA 6 support Dolby Vision. It also has the full suite of features you could want, with 4K 144Hz, FreeSync, and ALLM.

LG B6

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to affordable OLEDs, the LG B6 is one of the best. It delivers what you want from OLED — refined picture quality, fantastic gaming performance, and so on — but without the big price tag.

Despite its lower brightness, the B6's HDR highlights and contrast are still fantastic, which will do wonders for the contrast-rich, neon-clad streets of Vice City. It also has those punchy colors that will accurately render the colors of cars and outfits throughout the city.

OLED TVs are known for their crisp textures and detail, and having played GTA 6 for nearly 30 hours, I'm blown away by how realistic the game looks every time. The B6 will be more than capable of delivering these realistic images.

Despite its 30fps frame rate, GTA 6 needs good performance, and the B6 delivers great motion handling, as well as a full suite of features including 4K 120Hz, full VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming, as well as 9.2ms input lag.

Sony Bravia 7 II

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony Bravia 7 II shows RGB mini-LED's potential at a more mid-range price and after testing it thoroughly, it really impressed me and is one of my picks of the best TVs of 2026.

Sony's TVs are incredibly detailed, and as I've already discussed, GTA 6 is about true-to-life as you'll see in a video game. From the stunning landscapes to the hair and scars on people's faces, this game deserves a TV that has real detail: and that's the Bravia 7 II all over. Expect OLED-level black tones and contrast as well, perfect for Vice City nights.

The Bravia 7 II is equipped with ‘Perfect for PS5’ features, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which makes contrast and textures even sharper, adding even more detail to GTA 6.

The Bravia 7 II isn’t cheap for a ‘mid-range’ TV, but there are deals to be found on it, and frankly, it's worth the investment.

LG G6

(Image credit: Future)

If you want the ultimate GTA 6 experience, the LG G6 has excellent brightness, lifelike detail and textures, rich contrast, and vibrant, punchy colors that are perfect and will make GTA 6 look about as good as it can.

The G6 has served as my reference TV for all things gaming and movies in 2026; it looks that good. Where it shines is in its balanced, well-rounded picture that will give you a consistently excellent experience when playing GTA 6. Plus, it has a superb anti-reflection screen that means even dark scenes are playable in a bright room.

The G6 will handle the bustling world of GTA 6 with ease. Its super smooth performance means action-packed missions and chaos through the streets of Vice City will be well controlled. The bold, colorful, and contrast-rich world will pop on the G6 too, as I've found with pretty much every movie and game I've played on it.

The G6 is one of the pricier TVs on this list, but it's one that's worth investing in if you're looking for the very best OLED gaming experience.

US deal LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was $2,499 now $1,899 at Best Buy Not only is the LG G6 the complete package for picture quality and gaming performance, but it features a fantastic anti-reflection panel that doesn't falter in bright rooms despite having a glossy screen. While it does carry a premium price, it still got 5 stars in our review, and you can get the 55-inch model for $1,899 at Best Buy.

UK deal LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was £1,799 now £1,484.10 at Amazon A phenomenal TV all around, the G6 has been our faithful reference companion this year. It has fantastic picture quality and performs well for games too. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,484.10 at Amazon, which is a magnificent price for a 2026 flagship OLED.

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