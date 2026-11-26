The TCL QM7L is the best mid-range TV of 2026, and right now you can get the 65-inch version with a whopping 43% price reduction: where the TCL QM7L was $1,499.99 it is now just $847.99 at Amazon. At full price the TV was a great buy. At this price it's a doorbuster, the kind of saving you'd queue up for.

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In our in-depth TCL QM7L review we gave it 4.5 out of five stars, praising its picture quality, its gamer-friendly features (including a high refresh rate and AMD Freesync Pro) and its excellent value for money.

As our expert reviewer James Holland explained, the TCL QM7L is "impressive with up to 2,100 local dimming zones, up to 3,000 nits at peak brightness, TCL’s anti-halo and color enhancing tech, and AI features such as the imperfect generative voice assistant in Google Gemini. The sound is still provided by Bang & Olufsen and the refresh rate (and passthrough from HDMI ports) is high enough that it will make for one of the best gaming TVs for those trying to strike a balance between premium performance and price."

We'd quibble very slightly with Amazon's RRP here — Amazon says $1,499, but the 65-inch launch price was $1,299 — but this is still a substantial saving on a very good mid-range television that takes the price well into bargain territory.

Today's best TCL QM7L deal

Save $651.01 TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $847.99 at Amazon We really rate this TV, and the 65-inch is the sweet spot unless you've got a really big room: if you do, there's a 40% Black Friday discount on the 75-inch and 50% off the 98-inch on the same page. You can also get 42% off the 55-inch. The 65-inch is the one we'd buy, though: it's the size we have at home and we can attest that GTA 6 on a 65-inch LED is spectacular. This particular TV is a brilliant gaming TV as well as one for movies, sports and streaming: it has 2,100 dimming zones, Bang & Olufsen audio, Game Accelerator 288VR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

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