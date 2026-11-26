If you're struggling to keep track of passwords for dozens of websites and apps, Keeper offers a secure alternative to writing them down, saving the details in your browser, or reusing the same credentials. The password manager can generate strong passwords, store them in an encrypted vault, and automatically fill in your login details.

Best For: Individuals, families, and small businesses looking to improve their online security and simplify password management across multiple devices.

The Deal: Keeper is offering 50% off its Personal and Family plans and 30% off its Business Starter plan for Black Friday. The discounts apply to the first year for new customers.

Today's Black Friday Keeper deals

Save $2.15 ByteSIM Personal Plan: was $4.30 now $2.15 at Keeper Keeper’s Personal Plan gets a 50% discount for the first year (the price above is per month). The plan offers password management across unlimited devices with unlimited stored password, with access to Keeper on desktop and mobile.

Save $4.60 ByteSIM Family plan: was $9.20 now $4.60 at Keeper The Family Plan (priced per month) is 50% off for the first year, for five users. it includes everything in the Personal plan, alongside 10GB secure file storage storage.

Save $3 ByteSIM Business Starter Plan: was $10 now $7 at Keeper Keeper's Business Starter Plan is designed for a minimum of five users across unlimited devices, and although the price above is monthly, it's billed annually. It adds in shared team folders, user activity reporting, and a free family plan for every team member.

Why we recommend Keeper

Keeper's Personal plan lets you store unlimited passwords and passkeys and synchronize them across all your devices. You can access your encrypted vault through mobile apps, web apps, and browser extensions, with biometric authentication available on compatible mobile devices.

The built-in password generator creates strong, random passwords, while KeeperFill automatically enters your credentials when you visit websites or use apps.

The Family plan extends protection to five users, each with their own private vault. It also includes 10GB of secure file storage and lets family members share records and folders while managing access permissions.

For smaller businesses, Keeper's Business Starter plan provides encrypted individual vaults, shared team folders, and user activity reporting. Every team member also receives a free Family plan.

Optional add-ons include BreachWatch, which alerts you if compromised passwords matching yours appear on the dark web.

In his 4.5-star Keeper review, our expert Mike said it "has industry-leading security with a strict zero-knowledge policy to keep your company’s passwords safe. For managing sensitive information across various teams and roles, Keeper is hard to beat."