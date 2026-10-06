I've made no secret of how much I love my TCL TV. Having owned the TCL QM7K for the best part of the year, I'm seriously impressed with the color and contrast it's capable of for such a mid-market price. So I was already fully sold on what great value its successor, the TCL QM7L, will offer... even before I discovered you can now buy it for an enormous discount.

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You can currently pick up the TCL QM7L 65-inch at Amazon US for $897.99 (was $1,499.99). That's a massive discount, especially given the TV was only released in March 2026, and brings an already great value TV into truly unmissable territory in my book. And those on the other side of the pond don't need to miss out: you can buy its UK-equivalent the TCL C7L 65-inch at Argos for £1,169.10 (was £1,299) when using the code INSTANT10 at the checkout.

Those serious price cuts aren't the only reason I'm a fan of this screen though: far from it. A much bigger factor is down to first-hand experience — not only did I edit our recent TCL QM7L review but its predecessor, the QM7K, has been the heart of my home cinema setup for a full nine months now. I experience its bold colors, hear its impressive sound and use its powerful gaming features every day, so I'm already fully convinced that the TCL QM7L will give you great value for this reduced spend.

Also, just a quick note here to avoid any confusion: while you'll see the US version of this set referred to exclusively as the TCL QM7L, in the UK you'll find it under the name TCL C7L. Despite this though, they're functionally the same product, so don't sweat it when you can only find one of them at your local stores.

Today's best TCL QM7L / C7L deals

There's a reason we gave this TV 4.5 stars in our recent TCL QM7L review. First off, it's got some great features for a mid-range TV — anti-halo tech quashes blooming, preventing bright whites from washing out nearby blacks. Meanwhile, its 144Hz refresh rate gives it wonderfully fluid motion for gaming, and two of its HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1 offering great current-gen gaming features like 4K@120Hz, auto low-latency mode and variable refresh rates.

But what impresses me most about it are the things that impressed me most about my TCL QM7K. It's capable of bold, lush colors — in this case, rivalling those of its higher-spec sibling the QM8K — while the QM7L's peak brightness of 3,000 nits is impressively bright for this price. And rather than the tinnier, hollowed out audio you tend to get with cheaper TVs, the TCL's has a much more convincing mid-range thanks to its built-in Bang & Olufsen sound.

All in all, if you're looking for a talented TV but don't want to pay a premium price for it, I think you're unlikely to disappointed with the TCL QM7L. As one of the most impressive mid-range TVs we've seen this year, it's good value already — and when it's this cheap, it's one I wouldn't miss out on.

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