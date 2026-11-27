I'm going to level with you here, I'm old. Yesterday I had a neck ache that, as far as I can tell, was the result of having gone to sleep. That's right, my own neck was furious that I'd got a solid seven hours rest. While that's not ideal, my advanced years mean I've been around for a while and I've seen the internet evolve.

In the late 90s most people would have never trusted the internet for shopping, but back then the sort of scams and fraud that exist today were less of an issue. But like anything, when the money shows up, so do the criminals looking to make a fast buck, and those criminals have got really good at making fake shops since AI turned up and made generating almost identical replicas of the real deals ridiculously easy.

The positive side is that the internet has evolved to take security much more seriously and there's plenty you can do to beef up your own resilience online. So here are some free tools and tips worth trying out, to not only keep you safe from fake shops, but also ensure you're not overpaying this Black Friday.

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Don't use your real email address

Let's start at the beginning, with arguably the simplest of all our tips. Our email needs to be treated a bit more like personal information.

Because most online stores and services use an email to identify you, it can be used by criminals if it leaks online. An example:

Let's say you shop at retailer A, make an account using your email address and do the same at retailer B. If retailer A gets hacked or compromised then your email may end up being revealed, which is helpful for hackers who want to know active email addresses, so that they can then get into B, C, D and all the other places where you have the same credentials which, hopefully, don't all use the same password. (You don't don't do that, do you? I've warned you about this one already.)

So by using a more disposable set of email addresses is a good idea. It also means that if a shop or service does get compromised, you can cancel that address and you won't lose much or receive endless spam messages, and potential invitations to be defrauded.

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It's also useful for getting introductory discounts, where you may not want to use the company again so don't want to be constantly emailed about new offers. Think of these as burner email addresses.

Treat your email address like personally sensitive information, especially for shops where you suspect you won't be shopping regularly. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How do you do this then? Well, good news for Apple customers who are paying for iCloud+ because hiding your email is included. When you register a new account, your phone, tablet or Mac will just ask you if you want to hide your real email.

Google is apparently working on a similar feature, but it's not built in to Android yet. So for people who don't want to use Apple's service, or use Android, we can turn to other companies.

If you use Firefox as your web browser (and you should, for a number of reasons) then the option is built in for free. When you see a "sign up with email" option, Firefox will add "use an email mask" option for you to use.

The alternative too Google Search, DuckDuckGo also has a free option for email masking. It uses a brower plug-in which does the same thing.

Proton Email (which is excellent in its own right) also has the option, but you will have to pay for the service. Although, now is a good time to subscribe, while Black Friday deals are live.

However I want to stress, please do NOT use any old email mask app from your phone or browser app store. Giving your real email to an unknown company is just as bad as using your email to sign up for things.

Get a price-tracker, and ensure you're not paying over-the-odds

Laws around the world differ greatly on how "sales" are handled. In the UK there are rules on sale prices that should help to ensure that retailers can't just slap a "deep discounts" label on something they just added 30% mark-up to before the sale started.

When it comes to Amazon deals, they're generally not bad for authentic price drops – at least in the UK. If you're in the US, it will vary and other countries have their own rules and considerations.

However, extensions for your browser like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel are a good way of seeing price history on Amazon. I use Keepa, which adds a nice price history chart on every Amazon item page. You can even set up alerts to tell you if something you want is getting a discount.

Of course, when it comes to spotting good deals, it would be daft of me not to mention that we have a whole team of people spotting the best prices and sharing those deals with you – so make use of our dedicated Black Friday page to track down deals.

Keepa shows a price history chart on most Amazon product pages, helping you to determine if now is the best time to buy. (Image credit: Keepa)

Use a malicious ad block

Ads help pay for a lot of the services we enjoy online, but not all ads are created equally and sometimes they're carriers for malicious software. (Image credit: Pinone Pantone / Shutterstock)

Adverts are part of life these days, and let's be honest they keep a lot of the internet free for us to use. The problem is, not all ads are created equally and there are times when ads can be used to compromise your computer. This is a rare problem, but it's called Malvertising and sits in the same sort of space as viruses.

Fraudsters can deliver a small program via adverts that can then do things using your computer. That might be something like cryptocurrency mining, generating money for them but slowing down your computer and increasing your electricity bill. For the most part, your anti-virus software, either the built-in version or something you pay for, will detect these and remove them. But it's much better to avoid it in the first place as they can potentially steal account details and other personal information.

When it comes to selecting a malicious ad blocker we suggest something like uBlockOrigin or Adblock Plus to prevent these sort of attacks. It's also worth remembering that you can exclude some sites from ad blockers, which can be useful as they do also block links for legitimate shopping links sometimes, which can make for a confusing experience.

Even so, the advantages of keeping yourself safe online outweigh the mild inconvenience.

Check that Amazon reviews are legitimate

Amazon's changed a lot over the years, and when it became a marketplace offering both products it stocks, plus third-party sales it also introduced the possibility of companies selling through the platform using fake reviews to make their particular product seem better than the rest.

This matters, because so many of us use the wisdom of the crowd to decide if product A or product B is better, and if we can't rely on that review process then we may end up wasting money on inferior products. This, in turn, can make decision paralysis worse, and if you've suffered through that, you'll know it's annoying.

So make use of some review checkers. These tend to use AI to determine if the reviews for a product are genuine. RateBud has both a website you can use, as well as Chrome and Firefox browser extensions. When you install, and visit, Amazon, it will show you a score based on its confidence that the reviews are genuine.

If you're a Google Chrome user, Surevett does the same thing, but obviously only works if you're using that specific browser.

For reviews outside the world of Amazon, it's a lot harder to check. However, you can spot fake reviews yourself.

Look for a very high percentage of five star ratings, but read the specifics of the review itself. Does it mention the specific product you're buying, or is it very generic "this product is excellent, really useful" could be for anything, and perhaps not the specific product you're buying.

Keep an eye out for "verified purchase" too, as that means the user has an account which shows as having actually bought the item, so that can help.

But be aware, some companies do incentivise legitimate purchasers to leave a good review, and can sometimes offer gift cards if you do – this is bad too as it can conceal the true feedback.

Do some homework on the retailers

It would be great if there was a universal way to check a retailer before you buy, but I've spent some time looking and there's not much that works universally. F-Secure has an online shopping checker, but you'd need a subscription to get the full story.

There are some things you can do though, that might help keep you safe. For example, seen an interesting product on TikTok? Does the link open to a store you've never heard of? Those are generally good warnings.

So, if you haven't heard of the retailer before, check sites like TrustPilot, Yelp or Google Reviews – and, ideally, several of them for each site you're not sure about. If you can't find much evidence of the shop existing, or having any reviews, then you might want to rethink buying from them.

Take a look at this lady's quizzical eyebrow - that's the sort of expression I want you to pull when investigating companies you are considering buying from after seeing a TikTok. (Image credit: Shutterstock/Antonio Guillem)

Check the registered address too. Most companies will have an "about" section, and reputable ones will make it really easy to work out where they are based. So have a look for that, and plonk the address into Google Maps. Does it look like a business, or someone's house? That might not be an issue in itself, lots of small businesses operate out of homes – but what are you buying – is it a bespoke piece of craft, or a television. The type of product can help inform how credible the business is.

I've recently encountered some stores offering Christmas products that will have a US address, alongside one in China's industrial cities. These products are advertised with AI videos, which offer a lot of implausible functionality and I deeply suspect the product you get will be quite disappointing in comparison.

So bear that in mind, Chinese products are often excellent and sites like AliExpress are pretty reputable. But there are also products made to a low price, that may not be either safe or useful – so it is worth thinking carefully about what you splash out for.

If this all feels like a bit of a headache then you could try paying for someone, or, in fact, some thing, to do it for you. Some security software does come with a fake shop detector for your browser. NordVPN's Complete plan is a good example of that. You can take a look at NordVPN's Black Friday deal here.

And finally...

Remember, if it all goes wrong your credit card company is there to help. Dispute problematic charges, don't be afraid to admit you were scammed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A word of reassurance as I wrap up, and start my own shopping quest for "a pillow that doesn't make me wake up with a sore neck". If you happen to end up with a product that isn't as described, there are things you can do.

The first port of call is to complain to the business itself. If you get nowhere, then you can speak to your bank and start a dispute, this can often be done through your banking app too. Mastercard, Visa and Amex all offer good consumer protection, for credit card purchases there's a law backing it up, but only for transactions over £100.

In most countries, a debit card has the same protection as a credit card. It may not be enshrined in law, but the scheme operators (Mastercard, Visa) enforce it through their own rules.

The exception to this is the U.S. where debit does not get treated the same. So, use credit if you're one of our cherished American readers. Amex has slightly different rules and procedures, because it is a bank – but the principal will be the same.