Check Point found more than 4,000 new shopping-themed domains registered between October 1 and November 8, 2026

Nearly one in five is already classed as risky, and some are sitting inactive ahead of Black Friday on November 27

Fake Walmart, Amazon, Temu, DHL and FedEx pages are harvesting personal data, passwords and card details, including CVVs

With Black Friday 2026 just days away, many of the scam sites built to exploit it have already been registered, and some are simply waiting to be switched on.

New research from Check Point Research (CPR) found more than 4,000 newly registered domains in October and the first eight days of November that contained sales-event keywords or major brand names.

The sites reference Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Singles' Day; retailers including Amazon, AliExpress, Alibaba, Walmart, and Best Buy; and couriers such as DHL, FedEx, USPS, and Royal Mail. CPR says "nearly one in five of these domains was already classified as risky" by its ThreatCloud AI engine, which works out to roughly 800 sites.

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Black Friday scams start long before Black Friday

Not all of the sites mentioned are live yet: CPR notes that some were inactive at the time of analysis, and warns that domains classed as risky may be activated later or folded into phishing campaigns. For shoppers, that means the warning signs worth learning now will still apply when the real deals go live next week.

"Black Friday scams don't start on Black Friday," Charlotte Wilson, head of enterprise at Check Point, said in a statement shared with TechRadar Pro. Criminals register their domains weeks in advance, she added, leaving some dormant until shoppers are hunting for deals and are "least likely to stop and check."

The prize on offer is huge: Adobe forecasts that US shoppers will spend a record $275.1 billion online between November 1 and December 31, with Black Friday expected to bring in $12.9 billion and Cyber Monday, on November 30, a single-day record of $15.1 billion.

CPR's most detailed example is "walmartrollbackdeals[.]com", a fake site registered in October that impersonates Walmart's Rollback savings pages. The homepage advertises clearance discounts of up to 80%, including an iPad for $49.99, replete with a rating badge and a claim that only 48 units remain. A "Why so cheap?" menu answers the obvious question before a careful shopper gets around to asking it.

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At checkout, the site asks for a name, email address, shipping address, and phone number. CPR doesn't describe the page taking card details, and that matters: the goal may not be the $49.99 at all. CPR notes the information can be reused for follow-up phishing, identity theft, or resale, so the real damage can arrive weeks after the "order" is placed.

More from the same scam playbook

The same playbook shows up across other brands. One fake Amazon refund page asks for a mobile number or email address behind a reassuring "Loading secure connection" message, while a bogus Temu login page wrapped in an "Up to 90% off" banner asks for account names and passwords.

A Brazilian "Black dos Sonhos" prize draw impersonating Amazon collects personal details through a sign-up form, and CPR also flagged fake storefronts posing as Best Buy, Walmart, Oakley, and AliExpress at addresses such as "bestbuy-in[.]online" and "ali-express[.]cam".

Several of these pages sit on mainstream platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Weebly, and Vercel, so a familiar-looking hosting address guarantees nothing. It fits a wider pattern of industrialized holiday fraud: last year, CloudSEK tracked more than 2,000 fake holiday storefronts, and in October, Group-IB detailed a phishing operation dubbed Milk Dragon that spoofed e-commerce sites and promoted them through bargain-hunting groups on Facebook and TikTok.

Delivery scams pick up where fake shops leave off, targeting people who are genuinely expecting parcels. CPR found a DHL-branded page warning that "Your Parcel Requires Attention" and asking for updated address details, plus a separate Weebly-hosted DHL page requesting a card number, expiry date, and CVV to cover a supposed delivery fee.

Other DHL fakes harvest email credentials, put a fake CAPTCHA in front of victims, or mimic a DHL login form. Courier impersonation is a perennial favorite, and TechRadar covered a DHL-themed credential theft campaign as recently as April.

FedEx is getting similar attention: CPR counted 647 new .com domains registered between September and November 8 that matched the FedEx name plus two to four extra letters: 139 in September, 439 in October and 69 in the first eight days of November.

Lookalike domains can also appear remarkably quickly. Symantec recently found attackers registering one-letter variants of brands' new campaign domains the day after the real ones went up, and as TechRadar Pro recently reported, the researchers warned that "the campaign has not stopped."

How to stay safe this Black Friday

CPR's advice for shoppers is simple but worth repeating. Go directly to a retailer's official website or app rather than following links in unsolicited emails, texts, or ads, and treat unusually low prices, limited-stock counters, and surprise prize draws as red flags rather than reasons to hurry.

Check web addresses closely for misspellings, extra words, and unfamiliar extensions; a big-name retailer appearing on a .cc, .cam, or .online address deserves a second look. Track parcels through the courier's own site or app, and be wary of any delivery link that asks for payment or a card's CVV. Finally, use unique passwords and turn on multi-factor authentication wherever possible, and one of the best password managers will make the first part much easier.

If you do get caught out, contact your bank straight away and report the scam. US victims can file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, whose latest figures show non-payment and non-delivery scams alone cost Americans $503 million in 2025.

A "48 left" badge exists to make you rush. Taking 30 seconds to check the address before you type anything is the simplest way to beat it.

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