I start stretching early on the morning of November 27, pulling back my fingers in preparation for some rapid typing and calculations as I try to quickly assess the rapidly growing number of potential Black Friday streaming deals from all my favorites, including Peacock, HBOMax, Paramount, Apple TV, and more.

• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

In some cases, I'm just hours away from the end of last year's rather excellent Black Friday streaming deals, and I need a replacement fast. In others, I'm on the hunt for some cost-saving measures because the price of virtually every streaming service has gone up, while they're often offering less or inserting ads into my previously ad-free experience.

Of course, figuring out which deals are best and what you actually qualify for summons that famous A Beautiful Mind meme; I can see the advanced calculus floating around my head as I type this.

Going to the Max

Here's a good example.

My wonderful HBO Max $2.99-a-month deal ends on November 30 after a glorious 12 months of excellent, albeit ad-infused content. After that, it jumps up to $10.99 a month.

I thought that if I canceled my HBOMax account now (today), I might be in the clear for the not-as-good, but still 50% off $5.49-a-month deal. Au contraire, my friends. This excellent Black Friday deal is only for new subscribers. As far as I can tell, there is no deal for existing accounts. Our new plan is to have my wife sign up for a brand new account on her email address and suffer through losing our viewing history.

I'm also a Peacock subscriber, though that streaming plan, which started during last Black Friday, is also ending. I know I could sign up for the $2.99 a month plan, but I'm not interested in scrambling in three months to either adjust to a big monthly increase or hope to secure another deal (unlikely). That leaves me with the $8.99 or $89.99-a-year Black Friday deal. Like my current plan, it has live sports, live television, and original content — all of it filled with ads. It's not that I watch a lot on Peacock, but we're deep into the Yellowstone universe, and that's where the entire original series lives (for now).

Apple TV has a great Black Friday Deal ($6.99 for six months), but this calculation is as complicated as the rest. The full price and, thankfully, ad-free Apple TV is $14.99 a month. I currently have it as part of the Apple One Premiere, a $39.95-per-month plan that includes virtually all of Apple's services, including Apple TV, iCloud (2TBs), Apple News, Fitness+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.

The problem is, I don't need all of that. If I had to choose, it would be iCloud storage and Apple TV. Everything else is expendable. With that in mind, I wanted to look at what it would cost to have only Apple TV and iCloud. That total is $23.99 a month. A decent savings. Now, I could grab that Apple TV Black Friday deal of $6.99 a month for six months, but you already know how I feel about the short-term deals. I won't enjoy the big bump up mid-year and/or searching for a new deal.

My other options

Paramount+ Premium+ for $2.99 a month, which is both ad-free and with 4K viewing, sounds like one of the best deals of all, but I worry about what will happen when new owner Skydance creates its mega HBOMax/Paramount bundle. Will they grandfather these old deals? Perhaps the big bundle will be cheaper than each of them separately, though I kind of doubt it.

Of all the streaming deals, the Disney+ and Hulu looks the most attractive, dropping the price from $24.98 to $11.99 a month, basically half price, and it'll last all year. For better or worse, I can't take advantage of this one because my Disney and Hulu are bundled into my Verizon Fios subscription.

I know, the whole thing is clear as mud. I just need to figure it all out before these deals dry up when Cyber Monday ends on November 30. Wish me luck.

The top 10 Black Friday streaming deals

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

Apple's bargain Black Friday streaming deal is back, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $24.98 now $11.99 at Disney

This isn't actually a Black Friday deal, but it's one of the most popular deals on streaming services, so we want to make sure you don't miss it! With up to a 52% saving, you can get the best of Hulu and Disney+ in one neat subscription for less. We're expecting other Black Friday deals from Hulu especially to appear, so I'll highlight those when they arrive. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited time — it'll get you through the holiday season! You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams for a low price, we'd choose that. This discount will be available until November 30. Read more Read less ▼

HBO Max (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $5.49 at HBO

Not subscribed to HBO Max? You'll be eligible to get 50% off the standard with ads plan this Black Friday. The discounted rate is available for 12 months, which means you'll be able to lock in the low price all the way to next year's sale. You can also get HBO Max bundled with Cinemax at Prime Video for just $22.99 a month right now, representing a $5.49 saving. The offer ends on November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Peacock 'Select': was $8.99 now $2.99 at Peacock

Peacock's Black Friday deals offer you either short-term monthly bargains, or a big discount for a whole year. The offer we've highlighted above is maybe the most tempting: you can get Peacock's ad-supported tier for just $2.99 per month for three months — or get the ad-free 'Premium' tier for $8.99 per month for for three months. But you might prefer the full-year discount. In that case, you can get Select for $29.99 for a full year, or Premium for $89.99 for the year. All the offers are available in the link above. Offers end November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was $9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon

Prime Video subscribers can get into Crunchyroll's giant anime library for cheap, until November 30. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have. Read more Read less ▼

MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was $7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon

As a Prime Video subscriber, you'll be able to lock in this low price for two months with a Prime Video subscription, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires on November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Starz (Prime Video add-on): was $11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon

You can unlock access to every Starz Original for 75% off the usual monthly price, if you have Prime Video. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30. Read more Read less ▼

AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon

This service is home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ (Prime Video add-on): was $13.99 now $2.99 at Amazon

In case you like to keep your streaming subscriptions all in one place, then Amazon also has the same bargain Black Friday streaming deal for Paramount+ on offer. You'll be able to get the service's 'Premium' plan as a Prime Video add-on for two months at this low price as long as you sign up before November 30. Read more Read less ▼