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Best Buy Black Friday deals 2026 — 20 top offers on OLED TVs, headphones, Switch 2, laptops, Apple, and more
Our favorite tech savings from the retailer's Thanksgiving doorbusters
One of the biggest events in the Black Friday shopping season is the Best Buy sale. And if you're in the mood for a scroll before or after a mountain of food is consumed for Thanksgiving, I've got all of the top deals from today's Best Buy Black Friday sale right here.
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• Browse the full Best Buy Black Friday sale
There are big savings across TVs, laptops, headphones, games consoles, tablets, phones, and more. Some of my highlights include this Nintendo Switch 2 — Mario Kart World Bundle for $499.99, the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for a record-low price, and a healthy $100 saving on the new Oura Ring 5.
Best Buy is sure to keep expanding the sale over the Thanksgiving weekend, so stick with me for regular updates on all the best deals and recommendations from the rest of the TechRadar team.
Best Buy Black Friday sale — quick links
- Apple: up to $500 off MacBooks & AirPods
- Appliances: up to 50% off
- Cameras: up to $1,100 off Sony, DJI & Canon
- Gaming: PS5 & Switch games from $6.99
- Headphones: Apple, Sony & Bose from $9.99
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Laptops: from $179
- Phones: up to $1,200 off iPhone & Samsung
- Smart home: up to 65% off cameras & doorbells
- Smartwatches: up to $250 off Apple & Garmin
- Speakers: up to $400 off Sonos & JBL
- Tablets: up to $100 off iPad & Kindle
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Pokémon
- TVs: from $69.99
- Vacuums: up to $600 off Dyson & Shark
My top 20 Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use.
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This is the Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal for 2026. You can save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out.
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We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker.
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These headphones may have been superseded by the excellent XM6s, but the Sony WH-1000XM5s remain a top option when it comes to noise-canceling cans — and are an even better buy at this new record-low price. You can check out our review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 to get all the details, but the main points we love are the fantastic ANC, superior comfort, and top-tier sound quality.
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I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Best Buy.
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The brand-new Apple iPad A16 is down to its lowest-ever price in the Best Buy Labor Day sale, so it's worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. The biggest upgrade over the previous-generation model is the A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage, with 128GB standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
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The 75-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H just got its largest discount ever at Best Buy. This TV stands out for its excellent color and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. It's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now.
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If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.
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Wired earbuds are rising in popularity right now, and this is a great low price for a solid pair from Sony. You get excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, a small and lightweight design, and an integrated microphone on the wire for making calls. All for under $10 is a bit of steal.
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This large and budget-friendly 55-inch TV from Insignia supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's a great low price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is a solid offer for a no-frills TV of this size.
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You can get a $350 discount when buying the Fold 8 Ultra at Best Buy. That equals the biggest flat saving available on the latest flagship foldable and is a great option if you don't have an existing phone to trade in. This high-end foldable was awarded an impressive 4.5 stars in our review for its thin design, super-fast performance, and excellent cameras.
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I can't speak too much about the overall quality of this TV given we haven't had extensive testing time, but I can't deny that it's a super-low price for a TV of this size. It also sports the budget version of Hisense's QLED tech, which offers superior brightness and more vivid colors, although it's not as powerful as the premium displays. Still, this is an enormous TV that will be ideal for general everyday viewing and streaming for someone who isn't too bothered about getting the very best picture possible.
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The LG C6 is the successor to our best-rated TV, LG's C5 OLED, and it's down to a record-low price at Best Buy for Black Friday. This year's OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than the C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform.
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It's one of the smallest and cheapest TVs you can buy, but if that's all you need, then this Insignia F20 is very hard to beat. Definitely don't expect the best picture quality or the fastest performance, but if you just need a display for infrequent streaming in a kid's room, the bedroom, or kitchen, then it's up to the job — and it doesn't cost very much at all.
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Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Our reviewer called the newest MacBook Air M5 "the best ultraportable I've ever used" and awarded it 4.5-stars, so it's every bit as good as its already excellent predecessor. As well as the powerful and efficient M5 chip, the latest MacBook Air boasts a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD as standard. Those are solid overall specs for all-around use, productivity, and creative tasks. This is the best offer we've seen since the recent price hike, too.
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This is my pick for the best Hisense TV deal in the latest Best Buy sale. You get a lot of top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright and vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast, and a high 165Hz refresh rate support for smooth images. It will excel as a TV to watch the World Cup, as well as stream all of your favorite shows and movies, and play the latest games.
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This will never be one of the best coffee makers you can buy, but there's no denying that it is dirt cheap. It's a basic and no-frills drip filter coffee maker that can brew up to 12 cups at once, has a programmable timer so you can wake up to a fresh pot, and dishwasher-safe components that make it easy to clean.
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The iPad Air hits the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 111-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions — including outdoors. It's not quite as compelling a buy after a price hike, but still a good option for work and creatives.
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If you're looking for a mid-sized budget display, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229.99. It won't rival the premium QLED and OLED displays, but this entry-level TV from Samsung still packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, the easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
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By far the best iPhone deal you'll find today
The iPhone Air is just $749 at Best Buy today, which is a rare example of a discount on an unlocked iPhone. Sure, the iPhone Air is a slightly less popular device, but it's still easily up there with one of the best phones you can buy right now - especially if you're partial to a slimmer device. This device is definitely overlooked in favor of the 'Pro' devices, but it's a fantastic phone and worth every penny at this price.
Apple iPhone Air: was
$1,099, now $749 at Best Buy
This is a great mid-range laptop deal
Spiralling laptop prices have made it difficult to find a truly good bang-for-the-buck machine for a few months now, but good deals do still exist. One example is the HP Omnibook 5 at Best Buy today. It's a mid-range machine with an Intel Core 5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display for just $449, which is an excellent price. Unfortunately, it does only feature a 256GB drive, but that's a small price to pay for these specs if you only need a small amount of storage.
HP Omnibook 5 laptop: was
$799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy
Seven (or many more) hours of Thankgiving football, starts now
There's lots to enjoy at Thanksgiving, but for me, it's all the extra football. Yeah, as a Brit, it's about the only thing I can get involved in. And if you want even more after today's games are over, then the latest entry in the Madden series is down to a record-low price for Black Friday.
Madden NFL 27: was
$69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy
Laptop deals are strong at Best Buy
Another of Best Buy's top early doorbuster deals is this solid mid-range laptop. With a powerful and efficient Snapdragon CPU, a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM, and a healthy 512GB of storage, it's an impressive all-around option for home, college, or work. Plus, with a whopping battery life of up to 41 hours, it's great if you're on the move a lot, too.
HP OmniBook 3: was
$799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy
A record-low price for Sony's top headphones
Sony has been leading the way in the world of headphones for a few years now, and while it's latest WH-1000XM6 are the new kings of audio quality and noise cancellation, they do come at a hefty cost. The previous generation model is still excellent however — and they feel like a steal at this exceptionally low price at Best Buy.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was
$398 now $169.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy stocks the Switch 2 Black Friday bundle
As is tradition, Nintendo is offering a single Switch 2 bundle this Black Friday. Naturally, Best Buy has it in stock — and with a $50 saving, too.
It features a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Excellent value overall, especially as it includes one of the console best and biggest games so far.
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was
$549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is here
Happy Thanksgiving! I appreciate that it's a big day of indulgence today, but if you're looking to take that further with a little shopping, then the Best Buy Black Friday sale is now in full swing. There are hundreds upon hundreds of offers listed across tech, appliances, toys, and more, so I'm here to help you find only the top offers that are worth the cash. Let's get started!
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