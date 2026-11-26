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By far the best iPhone deal you'll find today (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) The iPhone Air is just $749 at Best Buy today, which is a rare example of a discount on an unlocked iPhone. Sure, the iPhone Air is a slightly less popular device, but it's still easily up there with one of the best phones you can buy right now - especially if you're partial to a slimmer device. This device is definitely overlooked in favor of the 'Pro' devices, but it's a fantastic phone and worth every penny at this price. Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 , now $749 at Best Buy

This is a great mid-range laptop deal (Image credit: HP // Future) Spiralling laptop prices have made it difficult to find a truly good bang-for-the-buck machine for a few months now, but good deals do still exist. One example is the HP Omnibook 5 at Best Buy today. It's a mid-range machine with an Intel Core 5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display for just $449, which is an excellent price. Unfortunately, it does only feature a 256GB drive, but that's a small price to pay for these specs if you only need a small amount of storage. HP Omnibook 5 laptop: was $799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

(Image credit: EA) There's lots to enjoy at Thanksgiving, but for me, it's all the extra football. Yeah, as a Brit, it's about the only thing I can get involved in. And if you want even more after today's games are over, then the latest entry in the Madden series is down to a record-low price for Black Friday. Madden NFL 27: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Laptop deals are strong at Best Buy Another of Best Buy's top early doorbuster deals is this solid mid-range laptop. With a powerful and efficient Snapdragon CPU, a performance-boosting 16GB of RAM, and a healthy 512GB of storage, it's an impressive all-around option for home, college, or work. Plus, with a whopping battery life of up to 41 hours, it's great if you're on the move a lot, too. HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

A record-low price for Sony's top headphones (Image credit: Future) Sony has been leading the way in the world of headphones for a few years now, and while it's latest WH-1000XM6 are the new kings of audio quality and noise cancellation, they do come at a hefty cost. The previous generation model is still excellent however — and they feel like a steal at this exceptionally low price at Best Buy. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $398 now $169.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy stocks the Switch 2 Black Friday bundle (Image credit: Nintendo) As is tradition, Nintendo is offering a single Switch 2 bundle this Black Friday. Naturally, Best Buy has it in stock — and with a $50 saving, too. It features a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Excellent value overall, especially as it includes one of the console best and biggest games so far. Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy