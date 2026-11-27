Maybe you came here on Black Friday for more than just some Lego and a super-cheap pair of earbuds — maybe you're considering a CD player. You're not alone; they're making quite the comeback in 2026. And the good news is there are plenty of deals to see!

I need to tell you that I haven't personally tested these models. I've tested a few CD players in my time, but none of them are discounted for Black Friday. However, with names such as Shanling (the red one — a brand revered by audiophiles), Philips, Aiwa and Onkyo, this little roundup is stacked with CD spinners from trusted names in audio.

What I'm saying is, I'm confident that at these discounted prices, you'll be getting a player you'll love.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Want a portable player? Look to the Syitren R400 (lovely Star Wars meets Teenage Engineering build quality, no?), the aforementioned Shanling or the relatively demure EnvyCloud, which has a neat little digital time display on its edge.

Something for the home? Depending on your home decor, I think there's something here for everyone. Whether you dig the minimalist transparent aesthetic of the Syitren RM1, the chic one-box Aiwa (which has an onboard speaker and even a built-in radio, so is something of a one-stop music shop), the groovy 70s vibe of the Gueray option, a bigger 'Proper Hi-Fi' Philips proposition or, er… a CD player masquerading as a turntable from Caronsort (not sure either, if I'm honest), there are some choice discounts to consider here.

My pick of the deals? The Shanling: it's powered by the much-vaunted AK4493S DAC and dual SGM8262-2 op-amps, so I'd put money on the audio output being among the best in this bunch. Also, with a pretty powerful output of 836mW at 32Ω (balanced), it should easily drive the high-impedance wired headphones you've been eyeing up too, while maintaining all of that beautiful clarity and musicality. But that's just me — feel free to let me know which you like best, in the comments.

Oh, and happy Black Friday, gang. Enjoy it; you've earned it!

The best Black Friday CD player deals

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