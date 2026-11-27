If you're looking to buy several monitors for a multi-screen desktop setup this Black Friday, you'll be aware that the cables quickly get messy, and things can quickly get expensive, too.

The price can soon ratchet up if you want one large screen and start weighing up the options from conventional desktop monitor providers.

If you want a big-screen experience for your desk and want to consider a different route, it’s worth investigating this 43-inch 4K UHD TV from onn, which is now available at Walmart. Thanks to its $148 price, it’s an interesting option for anyone looking to upgrade their desk without blowing their budget.

Today’s best onn 43-inch 4K TV deal for Black Friday

Black Friday onn 43S4V1 : was $148 now $148 at Walmart The 43S4V1 is available directly from Walmart for $148. Open-box units are also listed from $133, subject to availability, but we’d recommend the new model if you want to ensure a potentially longer warranty.

Why we recommend the onn 43-inch 4K TV

This unit’s 3840 x 2160 resolution provides enough desktop space to arrange several windows side by side, so it’s ideal if you want to replace a multi-monitor setup with one large display.

And with Windows Snap Layouts, it’s easy to organize documents, spreadsheets, browsers, and communication apps across the screen without relying on multiple displays.

The TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, runs VIZIO OS and includes three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, Apple Home compatibility and a voice remote. That makes it useful beyond working hours, too - once you’re done for the day you can switch over to conventional programming or your games console with minimal fuss. It also supports VESA mounting, so you can attach it to the wall or a moveable arm.

We've previously highlighted the productivity benefits of using affordable 43-inch 4K TVs as monitors, particularly the extra workspace without multiple bezels, stands and cables. It’s not a route that everyone considers - but certainly one that we advocate.

There are compromises. The standard LCD panel isn’t designed for specialist creative work, so look elsewhere if you need extra color accuracy or depth. The display’s 60Hz refresh rate means smooth desktop motion, but PC gamers will want to look elsewhere for faster and smoother gameplay.

Also note that you’ll need a reasonably deep desk to sit comfortably at this size - otherwise you’ll end up straining your neck to see the far corners of the screen.

Price context and historical value

The onn’s $148 price makes it an inexpensive way to get a large 4K screen, especially compared to the investment you'd make in several displays for a multi-monitor setup. Walmart doesn’t currently display a previous selling price, so there’s no confirmed percentage discount to claim.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you’re on the hunt for a generous and affordable display for everyday productivity and entertainment - and don’t mind this slightly unusual route

❌ Skip it if… you need color-accurate professional capabilities or a display with a higher refresh rate for smooth, fast motion, particularly in games