Black Friday has seriously squeezed pricing across the "Big Four" in TechRadar's best VPN recommendations.

Whether you pick NordVPN, Surfshark, Proton VPN, or ExpressVPN, the price tag will sit within a narrow and comforting $1.99 to $2.99 per month range thanks to some great Black Friday VPN deals.

On paper, they may look almost identical. But they aren't. Speeds, device caps, and bundled security tools still vary wildly across the four providers.

And while NordVPN remains our #1 all-round VPN, Surfshark certainly delivers the best Black Friday value today. Here is how their pricing, features, and performance stack up.

1. NordVPN: Best all-rounder and streaming champion

NordVPN is our top-rated VPN of 2026. Its Black Friday Basic deal drops to the equivalent of $2.99 per month over 27 months (billed at $80.73 upfront), with Complete at $3.99/month and Prime at $6.99/month.

Streamers and everyday users will love how reliably it unblocks Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and live sports without buffering, backed by six independent no-logs audits and 100 Tbps of global network capacity.

NordLynx speeds hit 1,427 Mbps in our tests, though long-distance routes dipped to 633 Mbps.

Value is the bigger snag. At $2.99/month, Basic gives you only the VPN, no malware or tracker blocking, while capping you at 10 devices and jumping sharply on renewal.

NordVPN: Get up to 78% OFF + 3 months FREE



NordVPN's improved Black Friday deal cuts its 27-month Basic plan to $2.99/month (with Complete at $3.99 and Prime at $6.99). It's our top pick for effortless streaming and reliability across 10 devices, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. Surfshark: Best Black Friday value deal and family pick

After matching Starter at $2.49/month in its early Black Friday launch, Surfshark just undercut itself with a last-minute improved Black Friday discount.

Starter is now the equivalent of $1.99/month, while the company's full security suite, Surfshark One, drops to $2.29/month (billed $61.83 upfront for 27 months of protection).

For families and bargain hunters, nothing else comes close: you get unlimited simultaneous connections, antivirus, Scam Protection, Alternative ID, and dark web alerts for less than rivals charge for a bare virtual private network (VPN) tool.

Surfshark flies in speed tests, too. Its VPN led the pack locally at 2,005 Mbps and even hit 1,739 Mbps transatlantic. Still, it lacks NordVPN's streaming polish and disclosed a minor internal test-server incident in September (though zero user data was affected).

Lowest price this year Surfshark: Get Surfshark at its lowest price of the year



Surfshark's Black Friday deal gives you the opportunity to save big on both the Surfshark Starter and Surfshark One plan. The latter is certainly the most convenient, as for the equivalent of $2.29/month (billed at $61.83 upfront), you'll also get extra security features like antivirus and scam protection. Everything is backed by a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Proton VPN: Best for strict privacy and single-tier simplicity

Proton VPN keeps pricing refreshingly simple at the equivalent of $2.49/month for two years on Proton VPN Plus (saving $24).

Privacy purists get Swiss jurisdiction, open-source apps, five consecutive annual Securitum no-logs audits, and every core VPN feature unlocked, including Stealth obfuscation, Secure Core multi-hop, NetShield blocking, and port forwarding.

Speeds stay remarkably steady over distance. Proton hit 1,783 Mbps locally and 1,397 Mbps on East US-to-UK routes, easily beating NordVPN.

Just watch out for steep renewal hikes, a 10-device cap, recent internal management controversies at Proton, and zero antivirus or breach-alert extras unless you upgrade to the full Proton Unlimited suite (which is currently at $1 for the first month).

Proton VPN Plus: Save $24 on its 24-month plan Proton VPN Plus drops to the equivalent of $2.49/month on a two-year plan, saving $24. You get all of Proton's privacy and anti-censorship tools, fast long-distance speeds, and 10 simultaneous connections, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

4. ExpressVPN: Best for beginners wanting built-in extras

ExpressVPN recently undercut NordVPN by cutting its 28-month Basic tier to the equivalent of $2.79 a month (with Advanced at $3.99 and Pro at $6.99).

Built for non-technical buyers, it pairs British Virgin Islands privacy and 27 security audits with 10–14 device limits by tier, plus ExpressAI, email aliasing, and ad, tracker, and malware blocking right on Basic.

There is one big performance catch. Lightway Turbo hit 1,177 Mbps locally and up to 1,117 Mbps long-distance, yet Turbo works only on Windows; standard Lightway on Mac and mobile slumped to 489 Mbps.

ExpressVPN: Save extra with Black Friday improved deal



ExpressVPN Basic beats NordVPN on price and features at $2.79/month over 28 months. You get an ultra-simple VPN for 10 devices alongside ExpressAI, email aliasing, and ad, tracker, and malware blocking, all backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The verdict

Surfshark One at $2.29/month is certainly the standout Black Friday deal today for pure value, speed, and unlimited devices.

Pay $2.99/month for NordVPN if flawless streaming comes first. Choose Proton VPN ($2.49/month) for audited open-source privacy, or ExpressVPN ($2.79/month) if you want effortless apps with built-in extras on Windows.