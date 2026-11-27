PrivadoVPN is the cheapest VPN ever to feature in our best streaming VPN rankings. This Black Friday, it’s $1.11 per month for 27 months of protection – two years plus three months free – which comes to just $30 upfront.

It unblocked nearly all platforms with ease in our tests, and has apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Fire TV, and Android TV, plus 10 simultaneous connections.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a cheaper way to watch your favorites on any device, wherever you are this holiday season.

The next best VPN for streaming we'd recommend right now is Surfshark One, but at $1.99 per month, it's nearly twice PrivadoVPN’s price.

Exclusive deal PrivadoVPN: Two years of protection for $30

Was: $10.99/month

Now: $1.11/month ($30 total) Put simply, you won't find a VPN that performs better for $30 or less. It's supremely quick, works admirably with streaming services, and has apps for all major platforms. It also includes valuable free extras like a malware and content blocker that doubles as parental controls.

PrivadoVPN is the cheapest VPN we’d wholeheartedly recommend buying right now. It isn’t packed with extras like NordVPN or Surfshark, but it delivers in several key areas.

Streaming is the big one. In our streaming VPN tests, PrivadoVPN unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and TVNZ+ without any issues, and only needed a quick server switch to get into Disney+. It’s not perfect, as it couldn't unblock Prime Video or US YouTube, but for $30, there’s very little to complain about.

It’s also the absolute fastest VPN we've tested, edging out the likes of Mullvad and Windscribe, so 4K streams and big downloads won't be a problem.

On privacy, PrivadoVPN is headquartered in privacy-friendly Switzerland, uses AES-256 encryption, and has VPN obfuscation and a reliable kill switch. That said, it hasn't put its no-logs policy through an independent audit yet.

If proven privacy is a must for you, the likes of ExpressVPN ($2.79 per month) and Proton VPN ($2.79 per month) will suit you better. Or, for a price closer to PrivadoVPN's, Private Internet Access is $1.49 per month.

But if you want to stream for less, PrivadoVPN's $1.11 per month deal is the one to grab. For more offers, check out our Black Friday VPN deals guide.