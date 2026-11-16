NordVPN just made its cheapest plan even cheaper — $2.99 per month for the best VPN for streaming I've used this year

NordVPN has just reduced the price of its cheapest plan, Basic, to $2.99 per month. The cut comes weeks after the plan dropped to $3.49 per month, for a further 14% discount.

This saves $13.50 over the 27-month plan. It also makes NordVPN as cheap as ExpressVPN, which also dropped its price for Black Friday down to $2.99 per month.

This latest deal from NordVPN only applies the Basic plan. The previous Black Friday deals on the higher-end Complete and Prime plans remain unchanged.

Streamers should take special note of this new deal. NordVPN has ranked as my number one streaming VPN for over 18 months now. It unblocks the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ libraries from anywhere first time and without any annoying buffering and it's excellent for live sports too.

New lower price NordVPN Basic: New and improved Black Friday deal

Was: $3.49/month

Now: $2.99/month NordVPN's improved Black Friday deal is perfect for streamers looking for a cheap way to boost their binge-watching. Having spent hundreds of hours with NordVPN, it's by far the best streaming VPN I've used in 2026. At $2.99 per month, it's at its lowest price in months, too. Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

I use NordVPN with the likes of Peacock and TNT Sports (via HBO Max). Unlike with some others I've used, I never get dropouts – even when streaming at maximum quality.

If you're more focused on savings than pixel-perfect streaming, NordVPN isn't the cheapest deal available right now. PrivadoVPN is surprisingly good at streaming and it only costs a little over $1 per month, but, it's nowhere near as secure as NordVPN right now, and it doesn't offer so many server locations.

You can also kill two birds with one stone and add antivirus to NordVPN by stepping up to the Complete plan. It's $3.99 per month and comes with a password manager, and encrypted cloud storage too.

While these are handy discounts, they're not the cheapest prices I've ever seen for NordVPN. With over a week left until Black Friday itself, you might want to keep your eyes on our dedicated Black Friday VPN deals guide, in case you see something that you prefer.