How to watch Germany vs Netherlands: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Germany vs Netherlands for free from anywhere in the world as respective head coaches Jurgen Klopp and Xavi clash at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Matchday 6 of the Nations League, with the hosts needing a win to guarantee a quarter-final spot.

After an inauspicious start to life as German boss – a 1-1 draw with the Dutch, followed by 2-1 home defeat by Greece – Klopp's revolution has gained traction. A 3-1 win in Serbia on Friday, with Florian Wirtz again to the fore, means Die Mannschaft guarantee quarter-final progress with a win but will otherwise need a favor from pointless Serbia against Greece if they are to avoid the relegation playoffs. Brajan Gruda impressed last time out and should keep his place in support of center-forward Kai Havertz, with Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala out with muscle problems.

Still unbeaten since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman after the World Cup, the Dutch are all-but assured of a spot in last eight regardless of the result. The Oranje 7-0 gubbing of Greece on Friday means only a defeat tonight and a 14-goal swing in the Greeks' favor would deny the Dutch a quarter-final spot. Frenkie De Jong's fitness concerns have resurfaced, though, while Virgil van Dijk is already missing the fixture. Donyell Malen, in electric form for Roma all year, will start up front and Tijjani Reijnders certain to continue after his hat-trick from midfield against Greece.

One of European football's biggest rivalries – who can forget Koeman's novel use of a German shirt for personal hygiene or Frank Rijkaard's projectile at Rudi Voller's perm? – this is one not to be missed.

Watch Germany vs Netherlands for FREE

Netherlands vs Germany will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture, plus the Republic of Ireland.

🇩🇪 Germany: Das Erste

🇳🇱 Netherlands: NPO3

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of these countries today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

Exclusive deal ⚽ NordVPN – Watch Germany vs Netherlands live from anywhere with this Black Friday deal Don't let geo-restrictions keep you off the pitch! Whether you're watching from home or travelling abroad, NordVPN helps you access your usual streaming services wherever you are. 🏆 TechRadar regularly reviews the biggest VPN providers, and NordVPN is our #1 choice. 🔥 Get up to 77% off today

🎁 Plus 3 extra months FREE

🌍 Unlock access to global streaming services Don't miss kick-off! Get NordVPN and catch every moment of Germany vs Netherlands from anywhere.

Your Quick Guide to stream Germany vs Netherlands with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Virgin Media Two – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to Virgin Media Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Germany vs Netherlands for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in the US

Germany vs Netherlands will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) in the US.

You can access FS1 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One is an alternative and costs $19.99/month. It will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between Germany vs Netherlands.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in the UK

Prime Video will show Germany vs Netherlands in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Germany vs Netherlands in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Germany vs Netherlands live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Tuesday, 17 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Germany vs Netherlands: Q+A

What time does Germany vs Netherlands kick-off? Germany vs Netherlands will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Monday, 16 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Tuesday, 17 November in Australia.

What is the Germany vs Netherlands head-to-head? Germany and the Netherlands have met 49 times previously with Die Mannschaft winning 18 to the Oranje's 12. There have been 19 draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended 1-1.

Can I stream Germany vs Netherlands for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Das Erste in Germany, NPO3 in the Netherlands and Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

Read more from TechRadar