How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for international friendly

In Brief Argentina vs Uruguay will kick-off at 11pm GMT / 6pm ET on Friday, 13 November. 📺 Stream Argentina vs Uruguay free on Telefe (Argentina) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (77% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay for free from anywhere in the world as the two South American sides face off in an international friendly.

The post-Lionel Messi era begins after the Argentine bowed out with 208 appearances and 126 goals for his country in a somewhat doctored friendly against Benin. Now, Lionel Scaloni's attention turns to getting the most out of his team without their star man, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez and Nico Paz expected to step up.

First up is a Uruguay side who have endured a woeful 12 months. Just two wins in 10 games and a group-stage exit at the World Cup make for alarming reading, but they bounced back in the previous international window with thrashings of South Korea and India, either side of a defeat to Japan.

This will be a tough test against the World Cup finalists, but without Messi to galvanise the Argentinians, Uruguay may just fancy their chances of pulling off an upset.

Watch Argentina vs Uruguay for FREE

Argentina vs Uruguay will be available for free in Argentina thanks to Telefe.

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Argentina vs Uruguay with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇦🇷 Connect to Argentina – Open the NordVPN app and select a Spanish server. ▶️ Head to Telefe – Visit the website. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Argentina vs Uruguay for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the US

Argentina vs Uruguay will be broadcast on ViX in the US.

ViX Premium, which provides access to live sports coverage, costs $6.99 per month. Do note, however, that commentary will be in Spanish.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 Can I watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the UK?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Uruguay will not be available to watch in the UK.

Visiting the UK from Argentina? Explore NordVPN (77% off) and watch your free stream of the game on Telefe.

🇨🇦 Can I watch Argentina vs Uruguay in Canada?

Unfortunately, it will be the same problem in Canada with no confirmed broadcast of the Argentina vs Uruguay game.

Travelling in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your streaming service from anywhere.

🇦🇺 Can I watch Argentina vs Uruguay in Australia?

As with Canada and the UK, Argentina vs Uruguay is not available to watch in Australia.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your accounts from anywhere in the world.

Argentina vs Uruguay: Q+A

What time does Argentina vs Uruguay kick-off? Argentina vs Uruguay will kick-off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT on Friday, November 13. That is 10am AEDT on Saturday, November 14 in Australia.

What is the Argentina vs Uruguay head-to-head? Argentina and Uruguay have played each other 194 times with Argentina winning 91 times, Uruguay 58 and 45 ending in draws. Uruguay have won just once in nine meetings since 2015.

Can I stream Argentina vs Uruguay for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Telefe in Argentina are showing Argentina vs Uruguay for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock this free stream if you're abroad today.

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