How to watch USA vs Mexico: International Friendly 2026 Live Streams & TV Channels

USA vs Mexico: Saturday, October 3, 2026

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Kick-off: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun)

Watch USA vs Mexico live streams as Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Marquez lead their respective sides in the latest friendly between the neighbors, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The USMNT have recorded two wins from two this international period, while El Tri have recorded two draws.

Pochettino selected an experimental squad for this round of four international friendlies, with Ricard Pepi, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun all absent through a mixture of injury and load management. Though Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson bring their experience, Middlesbrough midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has been among those to take their chance in 4-1 and 4-2 victories over Peru and Chile, respectively. Now comes their biggest test since the demoralizing last-16 World Cup defeat by Belgium.

Mexico also exited their home tournament in the last 16, falling 3-2 to 10-man England in a rare defeat at the Estadio Azteca. El Tri have a new face in the dugout, where Rafael Marquez succeeded Javier Aguirre in July. The former Barcelona defender has presided over a pair of 1-1 draw thus far – against Colombia and Peru – but Marquez's desire to make use of 17-year-old wunderkid Gilberto Mora is already conspicuous. Mora scored against Colombia and is central to the progressive style Marquez will demand from his side.

Here's where to watch USA vs Mexico live streams online from anywhere – starting with FREE trial options.

Can I watch USA vs Mexico for free?

Yes, if you live in Mexico. Free-to-air Canal 5 and TV Azteca 7 will be showing the USA vs Mexico game.

Though there are no dedicated free live streams to watch USA vs Mexico in the US, there are some OTT streaming options with free trials if you've cut the cord.

TNT is showing the game with English-language commentary and the linear TV channel is offered by certain OTT cable alternatives such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Both have 3-day free trials.

Not at home right now? Get a VPN like Norton VPN to watch your regular streams without getting geo-blocked.

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How to watch USA vs Mexico live streams in the US

Coverage of USA vs Mexico is shared between TNT, HBO Max and Peacock.

TNT is available on many cable plans, or you can stream directly from HBO Max with a Standard plan that costs $18.49/month or $184.99/year. That also gives you access to USA vs Mexico action via TNT.

If you're a cord cutter, Sling TV is an OTT service that carries TNT via its Sling Orange package ($4.99 a day, $14.99 a week, $45.99 a month).

Alternatively, TNT is also carried by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, both of which offer a 3-day free trial to new users.

If you want Spanish commentary, via Telemundo, Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

You can also watch if you take out a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1, which includes Peacock access as a membership benefit.

Get a VPN like Norton VPN to watch your regular US stream if you're not at home right now.

Can I watch USA vs Mexico live streams in Canada, UK or Australia

Unfortunately, as it stands, USA vs Mexico doesn't have a broadcaster in Canada, the UK or Australia.

In any of these countries on vacation from the US? Remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred soccer coverage wherever you are.

What is the USA vs Mexico head-to-head? The US and Mexico have met on a soccer field 81 times previously. The USMNT have won 25 to Mexico's 40, with 16 draws. Mexico have won the past two encounters, in October 2024 and July 2025, but the US were unbeaten in the previous seven.