How to watch NBA 2026/27: Free Streams & TV Channels

Watch NBA 2026/27 live streams as the New York Knicks (in five!) seek to defend their crown, having beaten San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in June to break a 53-year duck and lift the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the first time.

It felt momentous in the present, and there's a growing sense now that the sands are shifting. Faced with the prospect of becoming yesterday's men, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo each hit the nuclear button in the offseason, their respective moves to the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat having been precision-engineered for instant gratification.

For it's NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, face of the league Victor Wembanyama and two-time top-scorer Luka Doncic who are the star turns now – and unlike the others, Wemby and Doncic are yet to taste what it's like to stand at the top of the mountain.

Here's how to watch NBA 2026/27 from anywhere in the world – starting with FREE options.

Can I watch NBA 2026/27 for free?

Yes. Select NBA games are shown on the NBA YouTube channel in India, and on free-to-air CCTV5 in China.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch NBA 2026/27 games for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams

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How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in the US

National coverage of the 2026/27 NBA season is being provided by a wide array of TV channels and streaming services, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBC.

If you're a cord-cutter, Sling TV is an OTT service that unlocks access to a good proportion of televised games. Its Sling Orange package ($4.99/day, $14.99/week, $45.99/month) carries ESPN and ESPN2, while its Blue plan (from $45.99/month) includes ABC and NBC in select cities.

You can combine them with the Orange + Blue plan for $60.99/month.

Alternatively, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBC are also carried by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Amazon Prime is showing Friday night double-headers, late-season Thursday night games, late-season Saturday afternoon games, select NBA Cup ties and the European games. A subscription costs $14.99/month or $139/year after a 30-day free trial. Students and 18-24 year-olds can get it for $7.49/month.

ABC, ESPN and ESPN2's NBA coverage is available to live stream on ESPN Unlimited, which costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year.

NBC's NBA coverage is available to live stream on Peacock, which starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Every out-of-market game, meanwhile, is available to live stream on NBA League Pass, which starts at $16.99/month or $109.99 for the entire season.

Outside the US for a game? Use Norton VPN to access your usual coverage.

How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in Canada

NBA coverage, including that of Toronto Raptors fixtures, is split between Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

If you don't have cable, the Sportsnet+ streaming service starts at CA$34.99/month or CA$269.99/year to access what goes out on Sportsnet channels.

TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

66 games are exclusive to Amazon Prime, which costs CA$9.99/month or CA$99/year after a 30-day free trial. Students and 19-24 year-olds can get it for CA$4.99/month or CA$49/year.

Every out-of-market game, meanwhile, is available to live stream on NBA League Pass, which starts at CA$19.99/month or CA$129.99 for the entire season.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Other)

Sky Sports shows several NBA games each week in the UK, across a range of channels.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

Amazon Prime is showing 66 games this season, including the NBA Cup. A subscription costs £8.99/month or £95/year after a 30-day free trial. Students and 18-24 year-olds can get it for £4.49/month or £47.49/year.

Alternatively, every single game is available to live stream on NBA League Pass, which starts at £16.99/month or £114.99 for the entire season.

Not in the UK right now? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch NBA 2026/27 live streams in Australia

In Australia, several NBA games are shown each week on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports and Disney+.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Alternatively, you can get your first month for AU$1.

A Disney+ subscription starts at AU$9.99/month or AU$179.99/year, but if you sign up before 11:59pm AEDT on Wednesday, October 21, you can get a 12-month plan for just AU$125.99.

66 games are exclusive to Amazon Prime, which costs AU$9.99/month or AU$79/year after a 30-day free trial.

Every single game, meanwhile, is available to live stream on NBA League Pass, which starts at AU$24.99/month or AU$174.99 for the entire season.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

When do the NBA 2026/27 playoffs start? The 2026/27 NBA regular season runs until Sunday, April 11, after which the playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 17, starting with the play-in tournament.

When is NBA Cup 2026? The 2026 NBA Cup runs from Friday, October 30 to Friday, December 11.

Who are the recent NBA champions? NBA champions 2026 – New York Knicks

2025 – Oklahoma City Thunder

2024 – Boston Celtics

2023 – Denver Nuggets

2022 – Golden State Warriors

1921 – Milwaukee Bucks

2020 – Los Angeles Lakers

2019 – Toronto Raptors

2018 – Golden State Warriors

2017 – Golden State Warriors

Can I watch NBA 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has a streaming platform that you can access through a mobile app or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the key NBA 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@NBA), YouTube (@NBA) and Facebook (@NBA).