How to watch Frndly TV from outside the US with a VPN
Delivers over 50 live channels, including Hallmark content and family-friendly shows
- Watch Hallmark, The History Channel, Lifetime and more with Frdnly TV
- Outside the US? Unlock Frndly TV with NordVPN (try risk-free)
- Try Frndly TV with a FREE 7-day trial
Looking to watch Frdnly TV – the family-friendly live TV streaming service? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Frndly TV outside the US – including the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond.
The platform focuses on delivering uplifting, very traditional entertainment content that all the family can enjoy. With over 50 channels, an on-demand library, and cloud-based DVR, you're never going to be stuck for things to watch with Frndly TV.
While it will cost you $7.99 for a standard HD package, you'll get access to shows on the Hallmark Channel, History Channel, Lifetime, and the Game Show Network. There's no sport and no news channels, so you don't have to worry about your team, or global affairs, putting a dampener on your day.
But, Frndly TV is a US-centric service. So, what if you're away from home, or simply want to get in on the action from abroad? Here's the trick – and how to watch Frndly TV from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Frndly TV for free
While a long-term package with Frndly TV will set you back at least $6.99 (for SD quality), the good news is you can give the service a try for 7 days with a free trial before you commit.
That's for new users based in the US, but if you're outside the States and still want that feel-good content, there is a solution...
How to watch Frndly TV from anywhere with a VPN
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Do you need a VPN to watch Frndly TV abroad?
Yes, if you're anywhere outside the US, Frndly TV will be blocked. Having a good VPN and a strong connection can fix that, though.
You can change your location and settings so that your device thinks you're back in the US, and get access to your family-friendly content as normal. As we say, we recommend NordVPN for this.
Quick warning – some VPNs don't work with Frndly TV but NordVPN does, we tested and it's super-fast so you won't have to worry about buffering during your favorite shows.
What streaming devices are supported by Frndly TV?
📱 Mobile & Web
Android phones & tablets (Android L or later)
iPhone & iPad (iOS 15 or later)
Web browsers — watch on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.
📺 Smart TVs
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 & newer)
LG Smart TVs (2016 & newer)
Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)
Hisense Smart TVs (select models)
Sharp Smart TVs (select models)
Sony Smart TVs (select models)
(Support varies by model and app store availability)
🎮 Streaming Media Players & Set‑tops
Roku players & Roku TVs
Apple TV (4th gen & 4K)
Chromecast with Google TV / Google TV devices
Android TV devices (including built‑in TVs and boxes)
Amazon Fire TV devices & Fire TV Edition TVs
(App must be available in the device’s store)
How much is Frndly TV?
As we said, you can get a free 7-day trial for Frndly TV if you just want to test it out.
After that, you'll pay the following prices, depending on what you need from the service:
• Basic Plan: $8.99/month or $83.88/year (SD video quality, 1 screen)
• Classic Plan: $10.99/month or $95.88/year (HD video quality, 2 screens, DVR storage)
• Premium Plan: $12.99/month or $119.88/year (HD video quality, 4 screens, extended DVR storage)
What can you watch on Frndly TV?
There are over 50 channels on Frndly TV, including:
- A&E
- BYUtv
- BabyFirst
- Circle
- Crime & Investigation
- CuriosityStream
- Decades
- Dove Channel
- Dove Family Movies
- Dove Kids
- FETV
- FMC
- FYI
- Gameshow
- GetTV
- Great American Family
- Great American Living
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Drama
- Collapse content ↑
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- Hallmark Movies Now
- Heartland TV
- Heroes & Icons
- INSP
- Lifetime
- Lifetime Movie Network
- Local Now
- MeTV
- Military HISTORY
- Movies!
- Outdoor Channel
- Pixl
- QVC
- Recipe.TV
- Sportsman Channel
- Start TV
- StoryTV
- The HISTORY Channel
- The Weather Channel
- UPtv
- VICE TV
- World Fishing Network
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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