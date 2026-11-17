Watch Hallmark, The History Channel, Lifetime and more with Frdnly TV

Outside the US? Unlock Frndly TV with NordVPN (try risk-free)

Try Frndly TV with a FREE 7-day trial

Looking to watch Frdnly TV – the family-friendly live TV streaming service? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Frndly TV outside the US – including the UK, Canada, Australia and beyond.

The platform focuses on delivering uplifting, very traditional entertainment content that all the family can enjoy. With over 50 channels, an on-demand library, and cloud-based DVR, you're never going to be stuck for things to watch with Frndly TV.

While it will cost you $7.99 for a standard HD package, you'll get access to shows on the Hallmark Channel, History Channel, Lifetime, and the Game Show Network. There's no sport and no news channels, so you don't have to worry about your team, or global affairs, putting a dampener on your day.

But, Frndly TV is a US-centric service. So, what if you're away from home, or simply want to get in on the action from abroad? Here's the trick – and how to watch Frndly TV from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Frndly TV for free

While a long-term package with Frndly TV will set you back at least $6.99 (for SD quality), the good news is you can give the service a try for 7 days with a free trial before you commit.

That's for new users based in the US, but if you're outside the States and still want that feel-good content, there is a solution...

How to watch Frndly TV from anywhere with a VPN

(Image credit: Future)

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Do you need a VPN to watch Frndly TV abroad?

Yes, if you're anywhere outside the US, Frndly TV will be blocked. Having a good VPN and a strong connection can fix that, though.

You can change your location and settings so that your device thinks you're back in the US, and get access to your family-friendly content as normal. As we say, we recommend NordVPN for this.

Quick warning – some VPNs don't work with Frndly TV but NordVPN does, we tested and it's super-fast so you won't have to worry about buffering during your favorite shows.

What streaming devices are supported by Frndly TV?

📱 Mobile & Web

Android phones & tablets (Android L or later)

iPhone & iPad (iOS 15 or later)

Web browsers — watch on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.

📺 Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 & newer)

LG Smart TVs (2016 & newer)

Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)

Hisense Smart TVs (select models)

Sharp Smart TVs (select models)

Sony Smart TVs (select models)

(Support varies by model and app store availability)

🎮 Streaming Media Players & Set‑tops

Roku players & Roku TVs

Apple TV (4th gen & 4K)

Chromecast with Google TV / Google TV devices

Android TV devices (including built‑in TVs and boxes)

Amazon Fire TV devices & Fire TV Edition TVs

(App must be available in the device’s store)

How much is Frndly TV?

As we said, you can get a free 7-day trial for Frndly TV if you just want to test it out.

After that, you'll pay the following prices, depending on what you need from the service:

• Basic Plan: $8.99/month or $83.88/year (SD video quality, 1 screen)

• Classic Plan: $10.99/month or $95.88/year (HD video quality, 2 screens, DVR storage)

• Premium Plan: $12.99/month or $119.88/year (HD video quality, 4 screens, extended DVR storage)

What can you watch on Frndly TV?

There are over 50 channels on Frndly TV, including:

A&E

BYUtv

BabyFirst

Circle

Crime & Investigation

CuriosityStream

Decades

Dove Channel

Dove Family Movies

Dove Kids

FETV

FMC

FYI

Gameshow

GetTV

Great American Family

Great American Living

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

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Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Movies Now

Heartland TV

Heroes & Icons

INSP

Lifetime

Lifetime Movie Network

Local Now

MeTV

Military HISTORY

Movies!

Outdoor Channel

Pixl

QVC

Recipe.TV

Sportsman Channel

Start TV

StoryTV

The HISTORY Channel

The Weather Channel

UPtv

VICE TV

World Fishing Network

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