How to watch UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2026: live stream for *FREE*

This year the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2026 come from the Shanghai Velodrome in China where the rainbow bands will be handed out across multiple disciplines from the team pursuit to the ever-compelling Madison.

Over five days' competition, the world’s best track sprinters and endurance riders will compete for 22 rainbow jerseys, with 11 men’s and 11 women’s titles available.

After British Cycling withdrew their star sprinter Matt Richardson for misconduct, the undisputed favorite for the male sprint events will be the incomparable Harrie Lavreysen. The Dutch multiple world and Olympic champion will be keen to add to his haul of titles in the Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin.

In the women’s sprint events Great Britain will have the hot favorite for all three disciplines in Olympic gold medallist Emma Finucane but she will have to fend off Japan’s Mina Sato and the rising Dutch star Hetty van de Wouw.

In the endurance events we will see the return to the track of the American great Taylor Phinney who last rode the event in 2010 when we won Gold in the 4KM pursuit. Sixteen years later, and seven years after he retired from the pro peloton, he is back in the USA’s team pursuit squad with his ultimate goal to represent his country at LA28. The Americans will have their work cut out if they are to win a medal, though, with strong teams from Australia, Denmark, New Zealand and Great Britain favorites for the top spots.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships live stream from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships for free

If you live in the UK or in multiple other countries across Europe then you can look forward to a free UCI Track Cycling World Championships live stream in 2026.

That's because the free-to-air BBC in United Kingdom have full coverage of the event.

Looking for anymore free streams? Here are some other ones across Europe: ZDF (Germany), France TV (France), RaiPlay (Italy), RTVE Play (Spain), VRT and RTBF Auvio (Belgium), NOS (the Netherlands), SRG (Switzerland), and TV 2 (Denmark) are all options.

Countries without a dedicated broadcaster can stream via the UCI's YouTube channel for free.

If you're a resident of the UK or any of these above countries and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. You’ll find more details below.

Use a VPN to watch any 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships live stream

The 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships are streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself.

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How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the US

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Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships on FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$155.88 for the year or US$39.99 on a monthly basis.

If you're out of the US but still want to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the UK

In the UK, the BBC will be showing the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships live and on-demand for FREE on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

The UCI Track Cycling World Championships are also streaming live each day on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT coverage in the UK is on the HBO Max platform. It costs £30.99 per month, though there is a better value £25.99 "saver plan" available if you sign up for a 12-month term.

Streams will be spread out across the TNT Sports Channels.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Canada

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Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships on FloBikes.

A subscription will set you back CA$200 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Australia

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The UCI Track World Championships 2026 will be shown on Stan Sport in Australia.

Prices start at AU$9.99/month for Stan. But, you will need to sport add-on which is a further AU$20.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to unlock geoblocking while you are out of Australia.

2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships schedule

All times Shanghai time. (Minus 7 hours for BST, minus 12 hours for ET, minus 15 hours for PT).

DAY 1 – Wednesday October 14th

10:30 | Women’s Team Pursuit - Qualifying

12:29 | Men’s Team Pursuit - Qualifying

14:33 | Women’s Team Sprint - Qualifying

15:30 | Men’s Team Sprint - Qualifying

18:35 | Women’s Team Sprint - First Round

18:43 | Men’s Team Sprint - First Round

18:59 | Women’s Scratch Race

19:17 | Men’s Team Pursuit - First Round

19:55 | Women’s Team Sprint - Finals

20:05 | Men’s Team Sprint - Finals



DAY 2 – Thursday October 15th

12:00 | Men’s Keirin - First Round

12:27 | Women’s Sprint - Qualifying

13:18 | Men’s Keirin - First Round Repechage

13:45 | Women’s Sprint - 1/16 Finals

14:23 | Men’s Keirin - Quarterfinals

14:37 | Women’s Sprint - 1/8 Finals

17:05 | Women’s Team Pursuit - First Round

17:33 | Women’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1

17:49 | Men’s Keirin - Semifinals

18:00 | Men’s Team Pursuit - Finals

18:14 | Women’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2

18:30 | Women’s Elimination Race

18:52 | Women’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider

19:18 | Men’s Keirin - Final 7-12

19:25 | Men’s Keirin - Final 1-6

19:30 | Men’s Scratch Race

19:48 | Women’s Team Pursuit - Finals

DAY 3 – Friday October 16th

12:00 | Men’s Time Trial - Qualifying

12:35 | Women’s Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

12:57 | Men’s Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

14:37 | Women’s Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

17:05 | Men’s Points Race

17:57 | Women’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1

18:07 | Women’s Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

18:27 | Women’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2

18:37 | Men’s Time Trial - Final

19:01 | Women’s Sprint - Semifinals - Decider

19:15 | Men’s Individual Pursuit - Finals

19:30 | Women’s Sprint - Finals - Race 1

19:40 | Women’s Omnium - Points Race 4/4

20:12 | Women’s Sprint - Finals - Race 2

20:40 | Women’s Sprint - Finals - Decider



DAY 4 – Saturday October 17th

11:00 | Women’s Time Trial - Qualifying

11:39 | Men’s Sprint - Qualifying

12:27 | Men’s Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4

12:45 | Men’s Sprint - 1/16 Finals

13:23 | Women’s Individual Pursuit - Qualifying

14:46 | Men’s Sprint - 1/8 Finals

15:05 | Men’s Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4

17:35 | Women’s Time Trial - Final

18:01 | Men’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1

18:17 | Women’s Madison

19:01 | Men’s Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4

19:23 | Men’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2

19:59 | Women’s Individual Pursuit - Finals

20:17 | Men’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider

20:23 | Men’s Omnium - Points Race 4/4



DAY 5. Sunday October 18th

11:00 | Men’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1

11:08 | Women’s Keirin - First Round

11:35 | Men’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2

11:53 | Women’s Keirin - First Round Repechage

12:07 | Men’s Sprint - Semifinals - Decider

13:35 | Women’s Keirin - Quarterfinals

13:49 | Men’s Sprint - Finals - Race 1

13:59 | Women’s Points Race

14:36 | Women’s Keirin - Semifinals

14:45 | Men’s Elimination Race

15:07 | Men’s Sprint - Finals - Race 2

15:37 | Women’s Keirin - Final 7-12

15:44 | Women’s Keirin - Final 1-6

15:49 | Men’s Sprint - Finals - Decider

16:03 | Men’s Madison