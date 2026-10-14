How to watch UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2026: live stream for *FREE*
Action switches indoors to the boards of the velodrome in Shanghai
- The 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships: Wednesday October 14th to Sunday October 18th
- FREE streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) / YouTube(geo-restricted)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere – over 70% off today
This year the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2026 come from the Shanghai Velodrome in China where the rainbow bands will be handed out across multiple disciplines from the team pursuit to the ever-compelling Madison.
Over five days' competition, the world’s best track sprinters and endurance riders will compete for 22 rainbow jerseys, with 11 men’s and 11 women’s titles available.
After British Cycling withdrew their star sprinter Matt Richardson for misconduct, the undisputed favorite for the male sprint events will be the incomparable Harrie Lavreysen. The Dutch multiple world and Olympic champion will be keen to add to his haul of titles in the Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin.
In the women’s sprint events Great Britain will have the hot favorite for all three disciplines in Olympic gold medallist Emma Finucane but she will have to fend off Japan’s Mina Sato and the rising Dutch star Hetty van de Wouw.
In the endurance events we will see the return to the track of the American great Taylor Phinney who last rode the event in 2010 when we won Gold in the 4KM pursuit. Sixteen years later, and seven years after he retired from the pro peloton, he is back in the USA’s team pursuit squad with his ultimate goal to represent his country at LA28. The Americans will have their work cut out if they are to win a medal, though, with strong teams from Australia, Denmark, New Zealand and Great Britain favorites for the top spots.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships live stream from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.
How to watch 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships for free
If you live in the UK or in multiple other countries across Europe then you can look forward to a free UCI Track Cycling World Championships live stream in 2026.
That's because the free-to-air BBC in United Kingdom have full coverage of the event.
Looking for anymore free streams? Here are some other ones across Europe: ZDF (Germany), France TV (France), RaiPlay (Italy), RTVE Play (Spain), VRT and RTBF Auvio (Belgium), NOS (the Netherlands), SRG (Switzerland), and TV 2 (Denmark) are all options.
Countries without a dedicated broadcaster can stream via the UCI's YouTube channel for free.
If you're a resident of the UK or any of these above countries and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. You’ll find more details below.
Use a VPN to watch any 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships live stream
The 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships are streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself.
The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
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How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the US
Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships on FloBikes.
A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$155.88 for the year or US$39.99 on a monthly basis.
If you're out of the US but still want to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.
How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the UK
In the UK, the BBC will be showing the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships live and on-demand for FREE on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
The UCI Track Cycling World Championships are also streaming live each day on TNT Sports in the UK.
TNT coverage in the UK is on the HBO Max platform. It costs £30.99 per month, though there is a better value £25.99 "saver plan" available if you sign up for a 12-month term.
Streams will be spread out across the TNT Sports Channels.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Canada
Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships on FloBikes.
A subscription will set you back CA$200 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.
How to watch the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Australia
The UCI Track World Championships 2026 will be shown on Stan Sport in Australia.
Prices start at AU$9.99/month for Stan. But, you will need to sport add-on which is a further AU$20.
Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to unlock geoblocking while you are out of Australia.
2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships schedule
All times Shanghai time. (Minus 7 hours for BST, minus 12 hours for ET, minus 15 hours for PT).
DAY 1 – Wednesday October 14th
10:30 | Women’s Team Pursuit - Qualifying
12:29 | Men’s Team Pursuit - Qualifying
14:33 | Women’s Team Sprint - Qualifying
15:30 | Men’s Team Sprint - Qualifying
18:35 | Women’s Team Sprint - First Round
18:43 | Men’s Team Sprint - First Round
18:59 | Women’s Scratch Race
19:17 | Men’s Team Pursuit - First Round
19:55 | Women’s Team Sprint - Finals
20:05 | Men’s Team Sprint - Finals
DAY 2 – Thursday October 15th
12:00 | Men’s Keirin - First Round
12:27 | Women’s Sprint - Qualifying
13:18 | Men’s Keirin - First Round Repechage
13:45 | Women’s Sprint - 1/16 Finals
14:23 | Men’s Keirin - Quarterfinals
14:37 | Women’s Sprint - 1/8 Finals
17:05 | Women’s Team Pursuit - First Round
17:33 | Women’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1
17:49 | Men’s Keirin - Semifinals
18:00 | Men’s Team Pursuit - Finals
18:14 | Women’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2
18:30 | Women’s Elimination Race
18:52 | Women’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider
19:18 | Men’s Keirin - Final 7-12
19:25 | Men’s Keirin - Final 1-6
19:30 | Men’s Scratch Race
19:48 | Women’s Team Pursuit - Finals
DAY 3 – Friday October 16th
12:00 | Men’s Time Trial - Qualifying
12:35 | Women’s Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4
12:57 | Men’s Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
14:37 | Women’s Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4
17:05 | Men’s Points Race
17:57 | Women’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1
18:07 | Women’s Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4
18:27 | Women’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2
18:37 | Men’s Time Trial - Final
19:01 | Women’s Sprint - Semifinals - Decider
19:15 | Men’s Individual Pursuit - Finals
19:30 | Women’s Sprint - Finals - Race 1
19:40 | Women’s Omnium - Points Race 4/4
20:12 | Women’s Sprint - Finals - Race 2
20:40 | Women’s Sprint - Finals - Decider
DAY 4 – Saturday October 17th
11:00 | Women’s Time Trial - Qualifying
11:39 | Men’s Sprint - Qualifying
12:27 | Men’s Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4
12:45 | Men’s Sprint - 1/16 Finals
13:23 | Women’s Individual Pursuit - Qualifying
14:46 | Men’s Sprint - 1/8 Finals
15:05 | Men’s Omnium - Tempo Race 2/4
17:35 | Women’s Time Trial - Final
18:01 | Men’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 1
18:17 | Women’s Madison
19:01 | Men’s Omnium - Elimination Race 3/4
19:23 | Men’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Race 2
19:59 | Women’s Individual Pursuit - Finals
20:17 | Men’s Sprint - Quarterfinals - Decider
20:23 | Men’s Omnium - Points Race 4/4
DAY 5. Sunday October 18th
11:00 | Men’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 1
11:08 | Women’s Keirin - First Round
11:35 | Men’s Sprint - Semifinals - Race 2
11:53 | Women’s Keirin - First Round Repechage
12:07 | Men’s Sprint - Semifinals - Decider
13:35 | Women’s Keirin - Quarterfinals
13:49 | Men’s Sprint - Finals - Race 1
13:59 | Women’s Points Race
14:36 | Women’s Keirin - Semifinals
14:45 | Men’s Elimination Race
15:07 | Men’s Sprint - Finals - Race 2
15:37 | Women’s Keirin - Final 7-12
15:44 | Women’s Keirin - Final 1-6
15:49 | Men’s Sprint - Finals - Decider
16:03 | Men’s Madison
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Simon Warren has been passionate about cycling since 1989, inspired by the Tour de France battle between Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon. A specialist in hill climbs, he went on to publish the bestselling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs in 2010, followed by 14 more guides focused on challenging ascents across the UK and Europe.
With over 30 years of riding and racing experience in Britain, Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain, he also leads talks, guided rides, and magazine columns. In 2020 he released RIDE BRITAIN, his first book of cycling routes.
He works as a graphic designer alongside running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield near the Peak District with his wife and two children.
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