Although nobody's yet been eliminated from the NFL 2026 playoffs, with every passing week the jeopardy is rising, and in Week 11 it's resulted in a not-so-Super Bowl meeting between Baltimore and Carolina, each of whom can ill-afford another defeat.

It's been a bad enough week for Detroit, what with losing Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the campaign, and now the schedulers have conspired against them too. Not only are they coming off a long-haul flight, but they're returning to an unfavourable matchup against a well-rested Tampa Bay side.

Scroll down for our pick of the top five NFL Week 11 games – and who's showing them.

Ravens at Panthers

Sunday, 1pm ET, Fox/Fox One (US)

Like a pair of bald men fighting over a comb, what this game lacks in quality it'll more than make up for with sheer desperation. The Panthers are solely in the playoff picture by virtue of leading the worst division in football. One slip and it could all go up in smoke. The Ravens are on the brink of elimination after losing to the previously winless Chargers, and worst of all, their ever-reliable running game has hit a wall. It's not quite the Super Bowl, but it'll feel like it to both teams.

Buccaneers at Lions

Sunday, 1pm ET, CBS/Paramount+ (US)

In any previous week, this would have been a total mismatch, but the Buccaneers' bye and the Lions' European jetlag have made this very interesting. Even with Hutchinson helming the defense, Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs have been having to put up unsustainable numbers just to grind out wins. With the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end sidelined, having torn his ACL celebrating too hard, Detroit's defense just got a whole lot worse. Although it isn't clear if Baker Mayfield will recover from his foot injury in time, regardless of who suits up at quarterback, the Bucs are going to run it. Their rushing offense is by far the best in the league.

Jaguars at Giants

The Jaguars are a juggernaut, riding a three-game winning streak and boasting a +125 points differential – the best in the NFL – and at MetLife Stadium they'll unleash Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates. That'll be worth seeing in itself, but with little between the Giants, Cowboys and Commanders in the NFC East, Big Blue's hold on a playoff spot is far from assured. With their schedule set to get a lot tougher from here on in, an upset on Sunday would be a huge step towards ending the longest drought in the conference and winning a first division title since 2011.

Vikings vs 49ers

Sunday, 8.20pm ET, NBC/Peacock (US)

A genuine blockbuster between one of the best defensive teams in the NFL and one of its best offensive teams feels all the more special because it's the first game in four years to take place at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca. Better still, both sides will feel that they have the edge. Kirk Cousins took no time to re-connect with Justin Jefferson and improve Minnesota's offense immeasurably, while Brock Purdy is precisely the type of metronomic quarterback that Brian Flores' vaunted defense could struggle to get to grips with.

Bengals at Commanders

Monday, 8.15pm ET, ESPN, ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited (US)

After five straight wins, nobody's hotter than the Bengals right now. And the bonkers thing is, they've only got a Plan A, but Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are executing it so well they're just scything through opponents. While Burrow leads the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage, the Commanders have the second-worst passing defense in the league. However, with their season on the line they rose to the occasion last weekend, Jayden Daniels brushing off two late interceptions to engineer a 71-yard scoring drive, after the defense twice saved his blushes. At home and in primetime, with the stakes once again sky-high, don't rule out another heroic effort.

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