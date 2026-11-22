There are innumerable dates throughout history that purport to be the single most important day for music. Many, and I may count myself amongst them, say that June 4, 1976 was the most important of all; the night that the Sex Pistols stepped out onto the stage of the lesser free trade hall in Manchester.

It was a cataclysmic event that sent ripples out around the world, changing the face of music globally. New Wave explores the decade between 1977 and 1987, and the generation defining sound that was New Wave music.

Read on for how to watch New Wave online and stream every episode from anywhere.

Can I watch New Wave for free? New users to MGM+ will be able to get a 7-day FREE trial of the service, which, if timed right, could get you access to all eight episodes for a very swift binge. Abroad? Use NordVPN to stream as you would back home.

How to watch New Wave online from abroad

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch New Wave but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch New Wave on MGM+.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. Channel 5 stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Channel 5 website or app, sign in, and watch Bomb Squad: Zero Hour for free.

How to watch New Wave in the US

US viewers can stream New Wave on MGM+ with episodes landing weekly, starting Monday, November 23. MGM+ is available as a stand alone service for $7.99 per month, or you could save 35% with an annual subscription. The streamer is also available as a Prime Video channel, and as part of Prime's Five-Service Streaming Bundle, alongside AMC+, BritBox, PBS Masterpiece and Starz, which costs $29.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Away from the US? Don't get left behind. Use a VPN to watch New Wave from abroad.

How to watch New Wave in the UK

There are currently no plans for New Wave to be released in The UK, as the show will only be available in the States.

U.S. viewers traveling across the pond can still access all of their usual streams using a VPN.

How to watch New Wave in Canada

Like in America, fans of the show in Canada can watch New Wave on MGM+ starting from Monday, November 23.

US viewer in Canada? A VPN will let you tune in to your usual stream as you would back home.

How to watch New Wave in Australia

Like the UK, there are currently no plans for New Wave to recieve a release down under.

Brit travelling in Oz? You could use a VPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

What you need to know about New Wave

New Wave trailer

New Wave (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who's Involved in New Wave New Wave will feature artists like: Billy Idol

Bob Geldof

Brian Ritchie (Violent Femmes)

Chris Frantz (Talking Heads)

Curt SMith (Tears For Fears)

Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze)

Johnny Marr (The Smiths)

And more...