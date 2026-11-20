How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 online from anywhere
Kronos path to dominion over Olympus runs through one of the children of Zeus, Poseidon or Hades
Dealing with heavier themes – literally, in the case of Atlas – Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 sees the threat posed by Kronos loom ever larger over the Olympian gods. There's trouble from the outset, and Annabeth throws herself into harm's way to rescue Nico and Bianca di Angelo, the vulnerable children of Hades.
She's duly whisked away by Dr. Thorn, acting on behalf of Kronos, and Percy and Grover don't hesitate to rush to her aid, paying little heed to the Oracle of Delphi's prophecy dictating that a child of Zeus, Poseidon or Hades could pave the way to victory for the Titan.
Based on The Titan's Curse, the third instalment in Rick Riordan's series, it brings to the screen their run-in with colossal man of bronze Talos at the Junkyard of the Gods, their encounter with the Ophiotaurus Bessie, a snake-bull hybrid creature, at the Hoover Dam and, of course, the climactic showdown with Atlas, who's being helped by Luke.
It's also been foretold that not everyone will survive the quest – a sacrific worth making, according to Zeus.
Read on as we explain how to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 from anywhere.
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How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 globally
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 premieres on Disney Plus with a double-header of episodes on Friday, November 20.
Followed by two new episodes every Friday until the finale on December 11.
You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting for as little as $11.99 / CA$8.99 / £5.99 / AU$9.99 per month in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia respectively.
Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 – Need to Know
When is the Percy Jackson and the Olympians S3 release date?
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 premieres globally on Friday, November 20.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians S3 episode guide
Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 comprises eight episodes, which will air on Disney+ on the following schedule:
- Episode 1: "My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong" – Fri, Nov 20
- Episode 2: "An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit" – Fri, Nov 20
- Episode 3: "I Learn How to Grow Zombies" – Fri, Nov 27
- Episode 4: "We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods" – Fri, Nov 27
- Episode 5: "I Have a Dam Problem" – Fri, Dec 4
- Episode 6: "I Wrestle Santa's Evil Twin" – Fri, Dec 4
- Episode 7: "I Put on a Few Million Extra Pounds" – Fri, Dec 11
- Episode 8: "The Gods Vote How to Kill Us" – Fri, Dec 11
Percy Jackson and the Olympians S3 cast
- Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
- Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase
- Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
- Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace
- Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo
- Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo
- Dafne Keen as Artemis
- David Costabile as Dr. Thorn
- Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite
- Ming-Na Wen as Hera
- Saara Chadry as Zoë Nightshade
- Holt McCallany as Atlas
- Jesse L. Martin as Frederick Chase
- Jennifer Beals as Demeter
- Hubert Smielecki as Apollo
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
- Adam Copeland as Ares
- Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus / Mr. D
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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