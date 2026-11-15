How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 — free streams from anywhere

Finally, we're going back to the Jungle! Hosted, as ever, by Ant and Dec, I'm a Celeb 2026 is shaping up to be a good one! Soccer superstar Wayne Rooney is among the 11 famous faces flying down under to take on bushtucker trials in the outback.



He'll be joined by Joanna Page, best known for her portrayal of Stacey Shipman in BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey as well as the show's first wheelchair user, Paralympian Ade Adepitan.

You can watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

TL;DR Date and time: Premieres at 9pm GMT on Monday, Nov 16 (UK)

Premieres at 9pm GMT on Monday, Nov 16 (UK) Watch FREE: ITVX (UK)

(UK) Use NordVPN to unblock ITVX (try risk-free)

It's not just Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page and Ade Adepitan entering the jungle, though. There's a number of celebs that'll be pushed to their extremes in a bid to be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Sharky is a member of Beta-Squad, a youtube creator group you may recognize from another famous alum, Celebrity Traitors runner-up King Kenny. AJ Odudu is a television presenter you may recognize from Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing. Chloe Burrows was a finalist on Love Island, while Clair Sweeney you may know from Corrie.

Also due to be tortured by Ant and Dec for your entertainment are broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, supermodel Leomie Anderson, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson and comedian Jack Skipper.

Read on as we explain how to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 online from anywhere.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 for free in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Viewers in the UK can watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 FREE on ITV and via the ITVX streaming service.



Episodes air at 9pm GMT every evening, starting November 16. They're each followed by sister show I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked on ITV2.



All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU). Sign up here!



What if you're abroad? Grab this VPN to unblock ITVX and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 with a VPN

If you're keen to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 from anywhere:

(Image credit: Future)

TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.

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I'm a Celebrity 2026 around the world streaming options

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 in the US?

I'm a Celeb doesn't have a home in the US. If you're a Brit traveling across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 in Canada?

I'm a Celebrity only airs in the UK, so you won't find it in your TV listings or on streaming services if you're overseas.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend Nord.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 in Australia?

I'm a Celebrity may be shot in Australia, but it doesn't air Down Under.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 on ITVX from abroad.

I'm a Celebrity 2026 – Need to Know

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 Promo | ITV - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity 2026 for free? Yes. ITV1 is home to I'm a Celebrity 2026 in the UK, with all episodes available to stream for free on the ITVX platform.

Who's in the I'm a Celebrity 2026 cast? Wayne Rooney Joanna Page AJ Odudu Chloe Burrows Ricky Wilson Claire Sweeney Ade Adepitan Sharky Mariella Frostrup Leomie Anderson Jack Skipper

How many episodes of I'm a Celebrity 2026 are there? Barring the occasional exception, I'm a Celebrity typically comprises 22 episodes. We expect the season finale to air on Sunday, December 7.