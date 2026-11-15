HP's latest workstation packs 748GB of memory and Nvidia's GB300 processor

The ZGX Fury starts at an eye-watering $132,000

LPDDR5X and HBM3e memory combine to provide 748GB total capacity

HP has introduced an expensive workstation that brings computing hardware previously associated with large-scale AI infrastructure into an office-sized machine.

The ZGX Fury G1n combines Nvidia's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra processor with an enormous memory allocation designed for demanding artificial intelligence workloads.

Its starting price of $132,000 makes it considerably more expensive than conventional professional computers, even before customers consider optional upgrades

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HP crams 748GB memory into its expensive workstation

The mobile workstation combines two different memory technologies, LPDDR5X and HBM3e, with 496GB allocated to system memory and another 252GB dedicated to graphics processing.

The LPDDR5X allocation runs at 6,400 MT/s and connects to a 72-core Arm Neoverse V2 Grace CPU, supporting demanding processing workloads.

Meanwhile, the HBM3e memory is integrated into Nvidia's Blackwell Ultra GPU, providing dedicated high-bandwidth capacity for graphics and AI operations.

Customers opting for additional graphics hardware can increase the available video memory to 276GB through selected configurations.

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Together, these components provide the advertised 748GB capacity, although customers purchasing additional graphics hardware can increase available video memory to 276GB.

HP also offers configurations featuring discrete Nvidia RTX PRO workstation graphics cards, including the RTX PRO 2000 and RTX PRO 4000.

The memory capacity serves a particular purpose beyond running conventional office applications or demanding professional software.

Developers and researchers working with large language models can use the machine to process substantial workloads without depending entirely on remote computing infrastructure.

HP says the available memory can accommodate local adjustment of language models containing up to 100 billion parameters.

The system can also perform inference using models reaching one trillion parameters through FP4 quantization, although actual performance depends on workload requirements.

Liquid cooling and networking accompany the $132,000 price

Running powerful computing components inside a relatively compact enclosure introduces thermal management requirements that ordinary desktop cooling systems cannot necessarily accommodate.

HP therefore equips the workstation with liquid cooling alongside a 1,600W Titanium-certified power supply.

The device ships with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, making Linux its supplied operating system rather than Microsoft's Windows environment.

This configuration caters to developers and technical professionals who need software environments suitable for demanding computing and AI development.

Networking is another important component, with an Nvidia ConnectX-8 SuperNIC providing two QSFP112 connections rated at 400Gbps.

These connections allow multiple machines to communicate through high-speed networking when organizations need additional computing resources.

The enclosure also supports installation inside a 5U equipment rack, giving organizations another deployment option beyond placing it beneath an office desk.

This flexibility allows organizations to deploy the workstation individually or install multiple units inside equipment racks for larger computing operations.

Getting all these specifications will cost $132,000 for the standard configuration, enough to buy a brand-new 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, although not quite a Ferrari.

Customers opting for the RTX PRO 2000 configuration will pay $133,000, while the more powerful RTX PRO 4000 option raises the price to $136,000.

At these prices, the ZGX Fury is unlikely to attract ordinary desktop buyers looking for additional memory or improved everyday computing performance.

Instead, its potential customers are organizations that require substantial local computing resources and can justify spending considerably more than conventional workstation prices.

Via Hothardware

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