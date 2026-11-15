NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 15 (game #987)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, November 14 (game #986).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #987) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Foiled again!

NYT Strands today (game #987) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MATRON

LIFER

FINE

RAIL

SCARF

RAIDER

NYT Strands today (game #987) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #987) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #987) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #987, are…

JOKER

FIREFLY

PENGUIN

RIDDLER

SCARECROW

SPANGRAM: BATMANVILLAIN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Having knowledge of the BATMANVILLAIN landscape would have been a major help in this game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although I knew three of them, I still needed help getting FIREFLY and only got SCARECROW after adding “scare” and “crow” to my collection of non-game words.

One obscure enemy of the Caped Crusader — Clayface — has finally made it to the big screen, but he has plenty of foes yet to break out of the comics including Hush, Bruce Wayne’s childhood friend who holds a grudge, unhinged neuroscientist The Mad Hatter and political extremist Anarky. Also, like most of us IRL, Batman even has an enemy, Simon Saint, who wants to replace him with AI.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, November 14, game #986)

SKIP

JUMP

SPIN

GALLOP

WALK

TIPTOE

SPANGRAM: FOLLOWTHELEADER