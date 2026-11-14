'It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time': Logitech is giving workers the day off to play video games — just as GTA VI is set to launch

Logitech is giving workers a day off to play video games

Its research found gaming skills can positively affect workplace performance

Logi Game Day comes conveniently ahead of GTA VI launch on November 19 2026

Logitech has announced a new worker initiative which gives employees a day off to play video games - just days before the release of GTA VI.

The company says the thinking behind 'Logi Game Day' is to formally recognize "the cognitive and professional benefits of gaming" - and that the timing is purely coincidental.

Employees will be able to take one day off from this month until the same period in 2027 to play a game of their choice.

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It's Game Day

“It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech’s chief executive officer. “As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other.”

The idea is backed up by official findings - the company’s recent Logitech Ctrl Tomorrow study found 81% of gamers believe that gaming builds real-world confidence, reduces anxiety, and correlates with stronger day-to-day work performance.

Similarly, another company study found a staggering 98.8% of enterprise ITDM respondents reported gaming skills directly translate to workplace capabilities, including strategic thinking, complex problem-solving, and performing under pressure.

"Play is not the opposite of work," Elaine Laird, Logitech's chief people officer, added. "When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy and fresh approaches to complex challenges."

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The launch of GTA VI is one of the most hotly-anticipated events in entertainment history, with millions of gamers around the world set to download and get playing on its November 19 release date.

However that is a working day for many, so worldwide productivity may see somewhat of a drop - with one report suggesting the US economy alone could lose as much as $1 billion in productivity as 1.5 million workers potentially skip work.

For its part, Logitech will be hosting a streaming event at its Americas headquarters to celebrate Game Day.

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