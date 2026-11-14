How to watch Austria vs Ireland: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Austria vs Ireland for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

In a tight Group B3, both sides are in contention for automatic promotion up to League A. Austria currently top the table with eight points, but a win for Ireland in Linz on Saturday would pull them level.

Austria kicked off their campaign with two convincing 3-1 wins over Israel and Kosovo, and were expecting to seal promotion in their return fixture to the latter. But the minnows held Ralf Rangnick's men to a surprise draw, meaning that they could really do with a win from at least one of their final two games to return to the elite section of the UEFA Nations League.

Ireland took a two-goal lead when they met Austria in Dublin in October, but Troy Parrott's brace wasn't enough to hold off the Wunderteam's comeback. After their shock loss to Kosovo in the first game, the Boys in Green are now scrapping for promotion, as coach Heimir Hallgrímsson continues to try and win the hearts and minds of the Irish faithful.

Watch Austria vs Ireland for FREE

Austria vs Ireland will be shown for free online and on TV in Austria and Ireland.

🇦🇹 Austria: ORF 1 and ORF On

🇮🇪 Ireland: RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Austria vs Ireland live streams from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Ireland – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to RTÉ Player – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Austria vs Ireland for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Austria vs Ireland in the US

In the US, Fubo Sports Network 3 is showing the Austria vs Ireland game live.

A subscription to FuboTV costs from $88.99 per month, but new subscribers get a 5-day FREE trial and a big discount off their first two months.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. Plans start from $6.99 per month to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Austria vs Ireland in the UK

Prime Video will show Austria vs Ireland in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Austria vs Ireland in Canada

DAZN is the official broadcaster of Austria vs Ireland in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99 a month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Away from Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Austria vs Ireland in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Austria vs Ireland live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Sunday, November 15.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99 a month or AU$169.99 a year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Austria vs Ireland: Q+A

What time does Austria vs Ireland kick-off? Austria vs Ireland will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday, November 14. That translates to 6.45am AEDT on Sunday, November 15 in Australia.

What is the Austria vs Ireland head-to-head? Austria and Ireland have met 17 times in history with Austria winning nine, Ireland three and the other five ending in draws. Their previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 2-2 draw.

Can I stream Austria vs Ireland for free with a VPN? Yes, as explained above ORF On in Austria and RTÉ Player in Ireland are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're overseas today.

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