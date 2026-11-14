How to watch Japan vs Brazil for *FREE* — stream international friendly online from anywhere

In Brief Japan vs Brazil will kick-off at 10:15am GMT / 5:15am ET on Saturday, 14 November. 📺 Stream Japan vs Brazil free on Globoplay (Brazil) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (77% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Japan vs Brazil for free from anywhere in the world as the two sides meet in an international friendly at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The Blue Samurai will be eager to avenge their loss against Brazil in the round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup this year. A win would be a fitting send-off for their eight-year coach, Hajime Moriyasu, who is nearing the end of his stint. Japan have come a long way under Moriyasu, climbing from 55th to 17th in the FIFA rankings during his tenure.

Brazil also come into this game with plenty to prove. Their 2-1 win over Japan was their last positive moment at the World Cup, as they were knocked out by Norway in the next round following Erling Haaland's brace.

Since then, Ancelotti has used friendlies to start rebuilding. Their first friendly against Australia ended in a 1-1 draw before they won the rematch 4-2 and closed out the tour with a 4-0 thrashing of India in Kolkata. But Japan have really stepped things up recently, picking up wins over top-tier opposition like England, Uruguay and Saturday's opponents, Brazil, all in the last 18 months.

Watch Japan vs Brazil for FREE

Japan vs Brazil will be available for free in Brazil on TV Globo and streaming service Globoplay.

Globoplay requires you to create an account to access its live streams. Fortunately, the registration process is very straightforward – all you need is an email address, your date of birth and a password.

Outside Brazil? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Japan vs Brazil live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Japan vs Brazil with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇧🇷 Connect to Brazil – Open the NordVPN app and select a Brazilian server. ▶️ Head to Globoplay – Visit the website. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Japan vs Brazil for free

Can I watch Japan vs Brazil in the US, UK, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, Japan vs Brazil will not be available to watch in the US, UK, Canada or Australia.

Visiting any of these countries from Brazil? Explore NordVPN (77% off) and watch your free stream of the game on Globoplay.

Japan vs Brazil: Q+A

What time does Japan vs Brazil kick-off? Japan vs Brazil will kick-off at 10:15am GMT / 5:15am ET / 2:15am PT / 9:15pm AEDT on Saturday, November 14.

What is the Japan vs Brazil head-to-head? Japan and Brazil have faced each other 15 times, with Brazil winning 12, Japan winning once, and two matches ending in draws. Their last meeting ended in a 2-1 win for Brazil in the World Cup.

Can I stream Japan vs Brazil for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Globoplay in Brazil are showing Japan vs Brazil for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock this free stream if you're abroad today.

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