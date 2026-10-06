Argentina vs Benin is as unlikely a fixture as any to go down in football folklore. The international friendly, and first ever meeting, between two sides separated by the Atlantic Ocean and 87 places in the FIFA rankings will serve as the final footnote of Lionel Messi's international career.

At the age of 39, and with the next World Cup just under four years away, that familiar scurrying figure has decided his work is done. The Atomic Flea will leave the stage with a record 208 Albiceleste caps and 125 goals – plus however many he's able to conjure against the west African side.

Benin, who have only qualified for five editions of AFCON and have never competed at a World Cup, are in decent form. They've lost one of their last six games and scored in each of them, while Rodolfo Aloko's double secured their first victory of the new AFCON qualifying campaign, over Mauritania.

The Cheetahs' first encounter with Leo's pride, however, will be something else. And Lionel Scaloni's men warmed up for Messi's curtain call by putting four past Bolivia and seven past Burkina Faso. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez were each on target, but one of them will, for the last time, likely have to make way for the main man at Estadio Monumental.

Read on as we explain how to watch Argentina vs Benin for free.

Can you watch Argentina vs Benin for free?

Yes. Free Argentina vs Benin coverage is available in Argentina, via miTelefe, and in Benin, courtesy of Benin TV.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Benin for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Benin live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks miTelefe & Benin TV



Get NordVPN and stream Argentina vs Benin from anywhere.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin live streams in the USA

In the US, Argentina vs Benin is available to watch on Spanish-language streaming service ViX. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

The Argentina vs Benin game is available to watch on Premier Sports in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Can I watch Argentina vs Benin in Canada?

Argentina vs Benin appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.

Visiting Canada from Argentina or Benin? Use NordVPN to watch the game for free.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

beIN Sports 3 is showing the Argentina vs Benin game in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

What is the Argentina vs Benin start time? The scheduled Argentina vs Benin kick-off time on Tuesday, October 6 is 8pm ART local time in Buenos Aires, which is 4pm PT / 7pm ET. That's 12am BST / 10am AEDT on Wednesday, October 7 in the UK and Australia.

What is the Argentina vs Benin head-to-head? Argentina and Benin have never met before.