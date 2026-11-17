Find out how to watch Wales vs Portugal for free from anywhere in the world, as the 2026/27 Nations League reaches the end of the group stage.

Portugal will be looking to bounce back from a shock 4-1 home defeat by Denmark on Saturday. In their first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement, Portugal were well beaten in front of their own fans.

On the plus side, Jorge Jesus' team are already through to the quarter-finals. Wales, on the other hand, are destined to finish bottom of this group, although they are on course to avoid automatic relegation to League B.

A draw here would make that certain, while Portugal need a point to finish top. The pressure is off both teams to an extent, and that could result in an entertaining encounter.

Watch Wales vs Portugal for FREE

Wales vs Portugal is free-to-air in the UK and Portugal

🇬🇧 UK: BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

🇵🇹 Portugal: RTP 1 and RTP Play



Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Portugal live streams from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to United Kingdom – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to BBC iPlayer – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Watch Wales vs Portugal for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Wales vs Portugal in the US

Wales vs Portugal is being shown in the US on FuboTV, specifically Fubo Sports Network 2.

You can get a free five-day trial for FuboTV, which is available from $88.99 per month.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Wales vs Portugal in the UK

In the UK, Wales vs Portugal is free-to-air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access that free Wales vs Portugal stream.

Welsh-language coverage is available via S4C and BBC iPlayer.

🇨🇦 How to watch Wales vs Portugal in Canada

The Wales vs Portugal game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

Prices start at CA$24.99/month, and DAZN also holds the right to the Premier League, Champions League and NFL.

Outside Canada? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Wales vs Portugal in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is showing Wales vs Portugal in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

Wales vs Portugal: Q+A

What time does Wales vs Portugal kick off? The scheduled Wales vs Portugal kick-off time on Tuesday, November 17 is 7.45pm GMT, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET. That's 6.45am AEDT on Wednesday, November 18 in Australia.

What is the Wales vs Portugal head-to-head? Portugal have won four out of five all-time meetings with Wales, while the Dragons have emerged victorious once. The last game between the pair finished Portugal 2-0 Wales in September 2026.

Can I stream Wales vs Portugal for free with a VPN? Yes. As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer in the UK and RTP Play in Portugal are showing the match for free. NordVPN (78% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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