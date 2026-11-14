Wales are hoping that their Nations Championship 2026 Round 5 clash with New Zealand will go down in rugby lore as their first triumph over the All Blacks in 73 years. The brutal reality after 34 defeats on the trot, however, is that it's more likely to be remembered for Beauden Barrett captaining the side for the first time and – if the Kiwis put a big enough score up – swinging the pendulum at the very top of the Southern Hemisphere standings.

Dave Rennie's men are unbeaten so far, but they're trailing South Africa on points difference. It's a yawning chasm too, with the Boks 67 points better off going into the penultimate round of the championship. The Kiwis' two remaining fixtures, however, are far more favourable than South Africa's.

Not only did Wales, sitting fifth in the Northern Hemisphere standings after two wins and two defeats, toil to victory against Japan last weekend, but they'll be without their two best players on the day at the Millennium Stadium. Aaron Wainwright has been ruled out with a calf issue, while Josh Adams, Wales' top try-scorer through the Nations Championship, has been overlooked entirely. Gabriel Hamer-Webb, winning just his second cap, takes his place on the wing.

Rennie has made a whopping 10 changes to the All Blacks lineup, with Richie Mo’unga stepping in for Damian McKenzie at fly-half, and Will Jordan, who leads the tournament try-scoring charts with six, getting the afternoon off. Fehi Fineanganofo comes in for his first New Zealand start.

Read on as we explain how to watch Wales vs New Zealand for free.

Watch Wales vs New Zealand for FREE

Yes. Wales vs New Zealand is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? Norton VPN (60-day money back guarantee) can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs New Zealand live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. We recommend Norton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 54% off.

Exclusive deal ► Sign up to Norton VPN and watch Wales vs New Zealand with our exclusive offer Norton VPN is fast, reliable and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Plus plan is especially great value, protecting up to 10 devices under one subscription. ✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

✅ Save 54% on the Plus plan

✅ Just $4.17/month Even better: TechRadar readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing Wales vs New Zealand for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Outside the US? Use Norton VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

Wales vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Welsh-language coverage is available via S4C and BBC iPlayer.

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand live streams in Ireland

Wales vs New Zealand is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting Wales vs New Zealand in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Wales vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the Wales vs All Blacks game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use Norton VPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand live streams in South Africa

The Wales vs New Zealand game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv Premium package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs799/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, Wales vs New Zealand is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

Visiting Canada from the UK, US or Ireland? Unlock your free stream of Wales vs All Blacks with Norton VPN.

What is the Wales vs New Zealand start time? The scheduled Wales vs New Zealand kick-off time on Saturday, November 14 is 2.10pm GMT local time in Cardiff, which is 6.10am PT / 9.10am ET. That's 1.10am AEDT in Australia and 3.10am NZDT in New Zealand on Sunday, November 15.

What is the Wales vs New Zealand head-to-head? Wales have won three of their 38 previous encounters with New Zealand. The All Blacks have won 35. In Wales, the head-to-head stands at 3-21.

Can I watch Wales vs New Zealand on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX, BBC iPlayer and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.