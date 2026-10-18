How to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands for FREE: Live streams for Rugby League World Cup 2026 game

Watch Fiji vs Cook Islands in a vital 2026 Rugby League World Cup Pool A encounter at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales. Respectively the No7 and No8 teams in the world rankings, the Pacific Island teams will be desperate to win in case one of their bigger pool rivals slip up.

Fiji have a good World Cup record, reaching three semi-finals in a row between 2008 and 2017. Yes, it feels like this year's format means the deck is stacked against them – pre-tournament favorites Australia and New Zealand are expected to qualify from Pool A – but that won't stop Mick Potter's men trying to demonstrate the best of their power and flair. The 33-year-old hooker Apisai Koroisau is their captain and talisman, and brings the experience of winning three NRL premierships with the Rabbitohs and Panthers. Sunia Turuva and Kurt Donoghoe provide youthful energy in the backs.

It's now been 17 years since the Cook Islands last managed to beat Sunday's opponents – now would be a great time to rectify that stat. In coach Karmichael Hunt they have a cross-code legend at the helm, and his on-field lieutenant KL Iro is one of the world's most respected talents. It's testimony to the promise of the Cook Islands project that players like Iro, Esan Marsters and Brad Takairangi have chosen to represent the nation when also eligible for others.

Here's how to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Can you watch Fiji vs Cook Islands for free?

Yes. Every game of the Rugby League World Cup is being shown on free-to-air Seven Network and 7plus in Australia – including this Fiji vs Cook Islands showdown.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands live streams

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How to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands live streams in the US

Rugby league fans in the US can watch Fiji vs Cook Islands on Premier Sports, which is showing all 18 games of the men's 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Fiji vs Cook Islands on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the Bati vs the Kukis as if you were back home.

How to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing Fiji vs Cook Islands on the Sky Sport Select channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands live streams in the UK

Fiji vs Cook Islands is available to watch on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock your Rugby League World Cup stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Fiji vs Cook Islands live streams in Canada

Fiji vs Cook Islands is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you'll get a lot more bang for your buck if you're willing to commit to a longer period and pay upfront, with a six-month subscription costing CA$79.99 and a 12-month subscription available for CA$139.99.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Fiji vs Cook Islands start time? The Fiji vs Cook Islands kick-off time is at 4.05pm AEDT local time in Newcastle, Australia on Sunday, October 18. That's 1.05am ET in the US and 6.05am BST in the UK.

What is the Fiji vs Cook Islands head-to-head? The rugby league teams of Fiji vs Cook Islands have contested 15 competitive games. Fiji have won nine and Cook Islands four (there has been one tie). The last time they met was at a year ago to the day, when Fiji came out on top 44-24.

Can I watch Fiji vs Cook Islands on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the Fiji vs Cook Islands teams? Fiji 1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, 2. Sunia Turuva, 3. Waqa Blake, 4. Solomone Saukuru, 5. Semi Valemei, 6. Kurt Donoghoe, 7. Brandon Wakeham, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Apisai Koroisau (c), 10. Mitchell Prest, 11. Taane Milne, 12. Kitione Kautoga, 13. Caleb Navale. Replacements: 14. Josese Lanyon, 15. Emosi Ravosai, 16. Elijah Keung, 17. Ronald Philitoga Cook Islands 1. Esom Ioka, 2. Paul Ulberg, 3. KL Iro (c), 4. Reubenn Rennie, 5. Cameron Brown, 6. Maui Winitana-Patelesio, 7. Esan Marsters, 8. Davvy Moale, 9. Mason Teague, 10. Makahesi Makatoa, 11. Delahia Wigmore, 12. Reuben Porter, 13. Pride Petterson-Robati. Replacements: 14. Rua Ngatikaura, 15. K-CI Newton-Whare, 16. Rhys Dakin, 17. Brad Takairangi