How to watch Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final — it's *FREE*

Watch the Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final for free as Australia take on New Zealand for the fifth consecutive tournament, with the Jillaroos aiming for a fourth straight RLWC title.

Not excited yet? Here’s more: 7plus will be streaming the final Women's Rugby League World Cup match for free in Australia.

But how can you watch the Women's RLWC final on 7plus from anywhere? Can you access the free RLWC streams in the UK, Canada and the US too?

Here’s our simple guide to how to watch the 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup final for free from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

How to watch Women's Rugby League World Cup final for FREE on 7Plus

7plus will stream the final between Australia and New Zealand for free in Australia.

New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online. Alternatively, you can watch via the 7plus app (iOS/Android).

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS FREE WOMEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP STREAMS FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN

How to watch Women's Rugby League World Cup final for free from anywhere

Although 7plus is one of our favourite streaming platforms, it is only available in Australia.



Rugby League lovers travelling outside Oz can still access the free Women's RLWC final stream by using a VPN.

There are lots of VPN's but NordVPN is our pick to unblock 7plus to stream Rugby League World Cup like a pro.... and you can save 77% right now.

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Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city — anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



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Get NordVPN and stream the Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final from anywhere in the world.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch 7plus.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free 7plus stream - you'd select Australia from the options.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the 7plus website, sign in, and watch the Women's RLWC final for free.

7plus Q+A

What time does the Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final start? The Women's RLWC 2026 final between Australia and New Zealand kicks off at 5:10am GMT / 12:10am ET / 4:10pm AEDT on Sunday, Novemeber 15.

Which devices can I watch 7plus with?

Amazon Fire (tablets, Cube, Stick and Fire TVs)

Android TV (some models may not be supported)

Android mobile phones and tablets (Android 7.0 and above)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (some models may not be supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes; some models may not be supported)

iPhone and iPad (iOS 14 and above)

LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (firmware version 11.5.0 or later)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick and Roku OS-powered TVs; version 11.5.0 or later)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 models and newer)

Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck)

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