How to watch Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final — it's *FREE*
The Australia vs New Zealand final is free-to-air in Australia
- Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final: November 15
- Stream AUS vs NZ free on 7plus (Australia) & ThreeNow (New Zealand)
- Unlock your free stream with NordVPN (save 77%)
Watch the Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final for free as Australia take on New Zealand for the fifth consecutive tournament, with the Jillaroos aiming for a fourth straight RLWC title.
Not excited yet? Here’s more: 7plus will be streaming the final Women's Rugby League World Cup match for free in Australia.
But how can you watch the Women's RLWC final on 7plus from anywhere? Can you access the free RLWC streams in the UK, Canada and the US too?
Here’s our simple guide to how to watch the 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup final for free from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.
How to watch Women's Rugby League World Cup final for FREE on 7Plus
7plus will stream the final between Australia and New Zealand for free in Australia.
New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online. Alternatively, you can watch via the 7plus app (iOS/Android).
OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS FREE WOMEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP STREAMS FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch Women's Rugby League World Cup final for free from anywhere
Although 7plus is one of our favourite streaming platforms, it is only available in Australia.
Rugby League lovers travelling outside Oz can still access the free Women's RLWC final stream by using a VPN.
There are lots of VPN's but NordVPN is our pick to unblock 7plus to stream Rugby League World Cup like a pro.... and you can save 77% right now.
🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city — anyone can walk right in and take a peek.
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.
✅ 77% Off for Black Friday
✅ 3 Months Extra Free
✅ Unlocks 7plus
Get NordVPN and stream the Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final from anywhere in the world.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch 7plus.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free 7plus stream - you'd select Australia from the options.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the 7plus website, sign in, and watch the Women's RLWC final for free.
7plus Q+A
What time does the Women's Rugby League World Cup 2026 final start?
The Women's RLWC 2026 final between Australia and New Zealand kicks off at 5:10am GMT / 12:10am ET / 4:10pm AEDT on Sunday, Novemeber 15.
Which devices can I watch 7plus with?
- Amazon Fire (tablets, Cube, Stick and Fire TVs)
- Android TV (some models may not be supported)
- Android mobile phones and tablets (Android 7.0 and above)
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (some models may not be supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes; some models may not be supported)
- iPhone and iPad (iOS 14 and above)
- LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (firmware version 11.5.0 or later)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick and Roku OS-powered TVs; version 11.5.0 or later)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 models and newer)
- Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck)
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- How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 — full streaming guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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