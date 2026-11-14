How to watch UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit live streams, start time, preview, full card

UFC 334 live streams see two belts up for grabs, as the Octagon heads back to New York's Madison Square Garden for a huge numbered event with intriguing matches up and down the card.

Two heavyweights will shake the Garden in the headline slot, with French fighter Ciryl Gane defending the strap he earned when he beat Alex Pereira by TKO outside the White House at UFC Freedom 250. You can expect a partisan crowd to be backing his opponent: The Incredible Hok. The Californian former footballer has only been at the MMA game for three years, but is undefeated in 10 fights across Bellator, LFA and now UFC. Hokit's win over the legendary Derrick James Lewis in Washington showed that he's worth the hype. Now he has the chance to become champ just 12 months after debuting in the organization.

Before that, two-time Olympic gold medallist Kayla Harrison is putting her Bantamweight Championship on the line against the iconic Amanda Nunes in what many fans would consider a co-main event. While further down the card, the much-loved Stephen Thompson will make his final appearance in the Octagon against Charles Radtke, and undefeated 25-year-old Hawaiian Bilal Hasan will try to continue his ascent up the flyweight division versus Luis Gurule.

Here's where to watch UFC 334 live streams online and from anywhere with a VPN – including a clever way to watch UFC 334 for just $1.

How to watch UFC 334 live stream in the US

Exclusive US coverage of the full UFC 334 event is on Paramount Plus. It's being headlined by Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit, which is expected to start at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Plans start from only $8.99 a month with the Paramount Plus Essential Plan, or upgrade to Premium for $13.99 a month (see below for more details). You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

While Paramount Plus will show UFC 334 in its entirety, you can also watch the Early Prelims with the UFC Fight Pass.

Traveling outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Use a VPN to watch UFC 334 from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Norton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the UFC.

How to watch UFC 334 live stream in the UK

The UFC 334 live stream is on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £25.99 per month for a HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

The main card action is set to begin at 2am GMT on Sunday morning. UFC Fight Pass subscribers can also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims there.

If you're abroad whilst the MMA live stream is on, a VPN like Norton VPN can help you to access your home streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch UFC 334 live stream in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 334 live stream in Canada.

You can head to the likes of Sportsnet, Bell or the UFC Fight Pass to watch the whole event, where the PPV price is set at $69.99. Prelims will also be shown on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with Early Prelims also on UFC Fight Pass.

North of the border from the US? You can use Norton VPN to watch your Paramount Plus subscription as if you were back at home.

How to watch UFC 334 live stream in Australia

Sunday's Main Card at UFC 334 will be available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95 from Foxtel Main Event or Kayo Sports Main Event.

That means you can live stream UFC 334 via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

You can also catch all the Prelims (but not Gane vs Hokit or Harrison vs Nunes) via Paramount+ and free-to-air Network 10.

Downloading a VPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere if you're abroad when the fight is on.

Can I watch UFC 334 for free? Not quite. Other than the sneaky little Walmart+ for $1 trick described above in the US, there doesn't seem to be any way to watch UFC 334 for free. It's on Paramount Plus in the US, which no longer carries a free trial. And it's on PPV in many other countries around the world. Network 10 in Australia and TVNZ+ in New Zealand will at least stream the Prelims for free.

When does UFC 334 start? The UFC 334 Main Card is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm ET on Saturday, November 14. That's 2am GMT or 1pm AEDT in the UK and Australia on Sunday, November 15. Before that, the Early Prelims start at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT (Sun) and the Prelims at 7pm PT / 4pm PT / 12pm GMT (Sun) / 11am AEDT (Sun).

Can I watch UFC 334 on my mobile? Yes. Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – Paramount Plus, HBO Max and Kayo Sports all have mobile apps, for example. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest UFC news and plays on the official social media channels on X (@ufc), Instagram (@ufc), Facebook (UFC) TikTok (@ufc) and YouTube (@ufc).

UFC 334 full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane (c) vs Josh Hokit (for UFC Heavyweight title)

Kayla Harrison (c) vs Amanda Nunes (for UFC Women's Bantamweight title)

Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui (Middleweight)

Uroš Medić vs Kevin Holland (Welterweight)

Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule (Flyweight)

Prelims

Stephen Thompson vs Charles Radtke (Welterweight)

Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan (Lightweight)

Jim Miller vs Terrance McKinney (Lightweight)

Donte Johnson vs Cesar Almeida (Middleweight)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon vs Melquizael Costa (Lightweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Bia Mesquita (Women's Bantamweight)

Alatengheili vs Juan Diaz (Bantamweight)

Evan Elder vs Samuel Sanches (Lightweight)