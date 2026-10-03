How to watch UFC 332 for FREE: Silva vs Wang live streams, no PPV, start time, full card

Tonight's UFC 332 features Natalia Silva taking on Wang Cong for the UFC Women's Flyweight championship as the headline bout of a stellar show at the Delta Center, Salt Lake City. The 29-year-old Silva is the No.1 contender, but don't rule out the experienced Chinese Joker who is eyeing her own success.

With previous title holder Valentina Shevchenko vacating her belt after picking up a long-term injury, Silva was always likely to fight for the strap after beating former champions Jessica Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and Rose Namajunas in her past three bouts. Her speed around the Octagon and kicking ability make the Brazilian a fearsome prospect.

Wang, though, is no less effective at striking and comes into this fight after four consecutive wins, including against Tracy Cortez last time out in July. Notoriously accurate with her strikes, the Joker will hope to get on the inside and grapple to take away one of her opponent's key attributes.

That's the main event of a packed card in which fast-rising star Payton Talbott seeks to continue his career trajectory, against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Here's where to watch UFC 332 live streams online and from anywhere with a VPN – including a clever way to watch UFC 332 for just $1.

Watch UFC 332 for FREE

UFC 332 is available on the linear channel CBS which is available through a variety of cord-cutting platforms that come with free trials. YouTube TV and Fubo are two that come with free trials.

Alternatively, UFC 332 is streaming on Paramount+ in the US, and you can access it for just $1 through Walmart+. The $1 30-day Walmart+ trial includes access to the UFC 332 broadcast at no additional cost.

Those traveling to the UK, Canada or Australia can still access free trials thanks to NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch UFC 332 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching UFC on your usual subscription?

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Get NordVPN and stream UFC 332 from anywhere.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch UFC 332.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Paramount+ stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount+ and tune into UFC 332.

How to watch UFC 332 live stream in the US

Exclusive US coverage of the full UFC 332 event is on CBS and Paramount Plus. It's being headlined by Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong, which is expected to start at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

The main card will be shown in its entirety on CBS for the first time, which means you can watch for free with a TV antenna or cable package.

CBS is also available with OTT streaming packages such as Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV, all of which come with free trial options. You'll pay for a subscription when the trial ends.

Paramount Plus plans start from only $8.99/month with the Essential Plan, or you can upgrade to Premium for $13.99/month (see below for more details). You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 using this sneaky trick we found.

While Paramount Plus will show UFC 332 in its entirety, you can also watch the Early Prelims via UFC Fight Pass.

Traveling outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch UFC 332 live stream in the UK

The UFC 332 main card is available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. It's set to begin at 2am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £25.99 per month for a HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

UFC Fight Pass subscribers can also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims.

If you're abroad whilst the MMA live stream is on, a VPN like NordVPN can help you to access your home streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch UFC 332 live stream in Canada

The main card of UFC 332 will be available to live stream in Canada on Citytv, which is available on most cable packages.

You can also stream via a web browser or the Citytv app by using your TV login details, or signing up to its Citytv+ streaming platform from CA$11.99/month or $100/year after first enjoying the 7-day free trial we mentioned earlier.

Sportsnet (and its Sportsnet+ streaming platform) and TVA will also show the event in a first, without PPV. Prices are as follows:



▶︎ Sportsnet+ – C$29.99/month

▶︎ Amazon Prime – C$9.99/month or C$99/year

▶︎ TVA Sports Direct – C$17.99/month or C$179.99/year

North of the border from the US? You can use NordVPN to watch your Paramount Plus subscription like you were back at home.

How to watch UFC 332 live stream in Australia

Sunday's Main Card at UFC 332 will be available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95 from Foxtel Main Event or Kayo Sports Main Event.

That means you can live stream UFC 332 via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

You can also catch all the Prelims (but not the Silva vs Wang main event) via Paramount+ and free-to-air Network 10.

Downloading a VPN will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere if you're abroad when the fight is on.

Can I watch UFC 332 for free? Not quite. Other than the sneaky little Walmart+ for $1 trick described above in the US, there doesn't seem to be any way to watch UFC 332 for free. It's on Paramount Plus in the US, which no longer carries a free trial. And it's a PPV in many other countries around the world.

When does UFC 332 start? The UFC 332 Main Card is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm ET on Saturday, October 3. That's 2am BST or 12pm AEDT in the UK and Australia on Sunday, October 4. Before that, the Early Prelims start at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 8am AEST (Sun) and the Prelims at 7pm PT / 4pm PT / 12am BST (Sun) / 9am AEST (Sun).

Can I watch UFC 332 on my mobile? Yes. Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – Paramount Plus, HBO Max and Kayo Sports all have mobile apps, for example. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest UFC news and plays on the official social media channels on X (@ufc), Instagram (@ufc), Facebook (UFC) TikTok (@ufc) and YouTube (@ufc).

UFC 332 full card

Main card

Natália Silva vs Wang Cong (Women's Flyweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott (Bantamweight)

King Green vs Esteban Ribovic (Lightweight )

Roberto Soldić vs Khaos Williams (Welterweight)

Ateba Gautier vs Roman Kopylov (Middleweight)

Prelims

Imanol Rodríguez vs Alden Coria (Flyweight)

Damian Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev (Middleweight)

Marcus McGhee vs Bernardo Sopaj (Bantamweight)

Anthony Wint vs Lucas Armand (Heavyweight)

Early prelims

Johnny Walker vs Mick Parkin (Heavyweight)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Alexander Hernandez (Lightweight)

Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev (Middleweight)

Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead (Welterweight)

Court McGee vs Eric Nolan (Welterweight)