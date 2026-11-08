How to watch WTA Finals 2026: FREE Live Streams & TV Channels for Women's Tennis, Schedule & Preview

WTA Finals 2026: Sunday, November 8 to Sunday, November 15

Daily start time: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT / 7am AEDT (+1 day)

FREE trials: Tennis Channel via YouTube TV , Fubo (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)

, Access your usual streaming services with NordVPN (save 77% today)

Watch WTA Finals 2026 live streams, as the eight best women in tennis over the past 12 months descend on Indian Wells, California, for the prestigious end-of-year championships. In arguably the unofficial fifth major, there will be two groups of four, with the top two progressing to the semi-finals. World No.1 Elena Rybakina is defending champion and heavy favorite.

Rybakina has enjoyed a bravura year – not only has the 27-year-old Kazakh won more titles and reached more finals than any other player on tour, she is also the reigning Australian and US Open champion after beating Aryna Sabalenka in both finals. The Belarusian, who won Indian Wells on these courts back in March, also lost her world No.1 crown to Rybakina and will want a measure of revenge in California.

The other two major winners of 2026 have also made it to the Finals. Mirra Andreeva, still only 19, won her first grand slam title at the French Open in her breakthrough year, while Linda Noskova won the all-Czech battle in the Wimbledon final against Karolina Muchova, who has also qualified for Indian Wells.

Also in the mix are American pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who meet on the opening day in Group 1, and 2018 champion Elina Svitolina, who has shot back up the rankings in 2026.

Here's how to watch the WTA Finals 2026 tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

WTA Finals 2026 Order of Play – Day 1, Sunday November 8

Group 1

From 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT / 7am AEDT (Mon)

Elena Rybakina (1) vs Linda Noskova (8)

Followed by

Coco Gauff (4) vs Jessica Pegula (5)

How to watch WTA Finals 2026 for FREE

For tennis fans who live in the US or Australia, you're in luck – there are some FREE options to live stream the WTA Finals 2026.

In the United States, the Tennis Channel is the exclusive home of the WTA Finals 2026, which can be accessed directly or via 'over the top' streaming providers that offer free trials, our favorites are:

Australians can also get a free trial thanks to beIN Sports (7-days).

Traveling outside your home country for the tournament? Use NordVPN to get past geo-blockers and tune in to your regular tennis live streams.

Use a VPN to watch any WTA Finals 2026 stream

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the WTA Finals 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the WTA Finals 2026 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country, regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

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Get NordVPN and stream WTA Finals 2026 action from anywhere today.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch the WTA Finals 2026.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Tennis Channel stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tennis Channel's website or YouTube TV and tune into WTA Finals 2026.

How to watch WTA Finals 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, WTA Finals 2026 is being shown on the Tennis Channel.

A Tennis Channel subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on YouTube TV and Fubo. As we've mentioned above, both YouTube TV and Fubo come with free-trial options.

The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV (with its Sport Extra add-on).

Outside the US for this tournament? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of WTA Finals 2026.

How to watch WTA Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting the WTA Finals 2026 in the UK. Specifically on the Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

Prices start at £22/month at present. However, fans can also watch using a NOW Sports 24-hour pass, which costs £14.99.

Not in the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual tennis streams.

How to watch WTA Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, the WTA Finals 2026 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$16.99 month or AU$169 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to the WTA Finals 2026 and other tennis tournaments, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

As part of a sub-licensing agreement with beIN, the tournament is also available on Stan Sport. You'll need a Stan Sport add-on for AU$20 in addition to a Basic subscription that costs AU$12.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on beIN Sports as if you were back home.

How to watch WTA Finals 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the WTA Finals 2026 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month.

Outside Canada while the WTA Finals tennis is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch WTA Finals 2026 live streams in New Zealand

DAZN are the WTA Finals 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

A DAZN subscription costs $14.99 per month for an annual contract or $23.99 for a flexible monthly pass.

Missing a game due to work commitments abroad? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch WTA Finals 2026 live streams anywhere else

In the Middle East, DAZN has the tennis live streams. In Africa beIN Sport, New World Sport and SuperSport are the places to go, depending on your country.

In India it's the Tennis Channel, while the rest of the subcontinent, it's DAZN, while Youku in China and UNEXT in Japan are the most prominent broadcasters in Asia.

A handy list of broadcasters from all around the world is provided by tournament organizers here.

Away from home at the moment? Don't forget NordVPN will give you access to your regular streaming service.

WTA Finals 2026 Q&A

What are the WTA Finals 2026 groups?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group 1 Row 0 - Cell 0 W-L record Set W-L Game W-L Standings Elena Rybakina Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Coco Gauff Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Jessica Pegula Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Linda Noskova Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group 2 Row 0 - Cell 0 W-L record Set W-L Game W-L Standings Aryna Sabalenka Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 4 Mirra Andreeva Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Elina Svitolina Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Karolina Muchova Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4

Who are the WTA Finals 2026 seeds? WTA Finals 2026 seeds Women 1. Elena Rybakina

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Mirra Andreeva

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Elina Svitolina

7. Karolina Muchova

8. Linda Noskova

Who are the recent WTA Finals champions? Recent WTA Finals champions Women's champions 2025 – Elena Rybakina

2024 – Coco Gauff

2023 – Iga Swiatek

2022 – Caroline Garcia

2021 – Garbine Muguruza

2020 – N/A

2019 – Ash Barty

2018 – Elina Svitolina

2017 – Carolina Wozniacki

2016 – Dominika Cibulkova

What is the WTA Finals 2026 schedule? Schedule Sunday, November 8

Group 1 round-robin Monday, November 9

Group 2 round-robin Tuesday, November 10

Group 1 round-robin Wednesday, November 11

Group 2 round-robin Thursday, November 12

Group 1 round-robin Friday, November 13

Group 2 round-robin Saturday, November 14

Semi-finals Sunday, November 15

Final