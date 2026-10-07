How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026: Live Streams & TV Channels for ATP 1000 Tennis

Shanghai Masters 2026: Wednesday, October 7 to Sunday, October 18

Daily start time: 12am ET / 5am BST / 3pm AEST

US streams: Tennis Channel

Access your usual streaming services with NordVPN

Watch Shanghai Masters 2026 live streams, as the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China, welcomes the biggest names in men's tennis for one of the most popular events on tour. Alexander Zverev will be the top seed as he seeks a victory that will help his goal to be year-end No.1, while Carlos Alcaraz continues his return from injury.

With Jannik Sinner still absent with the knee injury he picked up winning Wimbledon back in July, Zverev has the chance to go top of the pile. With just one more ATP 1000 tournament, plus the ATP Finals, to come for the rest of the season, the 29-year-old has his sights firmly set on that year-end prize after winning the the French and US Open titles in the season he has finally broken through.

Zverev will be the favorite, but his quarter-final exit to a resurgent Novak Djokovic at the China Open last week proved the Serbian is finding some form after a tough season. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking for some rhythm to close the gap after dropping to world No.3 after his wrist injury.

US Open runner-up Ben Shelton is in town looking to maintain his fine recent form, as is US compatriot Frances Tiafoe, who has surged up the rankings after an excellent North American hard court swing.

Anything can happen here. Remember, last year world No.204 Valentin Vacherot became the lowest-ranked winner of an ATP 1000 event, beating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

Here's how to watch the Shanghai Masters 2026 tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026 for FREE

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams for the Shanghai Masters 2026, but there are some FREE trial options available.

In the United States, the Tennis Channel is the exclusive home of the Shanghai Masters 2026, which can be accessed directly or via 'over the top' streaming providers that offer free trials, our favorites are:

Australians can also get a free trial thanks to beIN Sports (7-days).

Traveling outside your home country for the tournament? Use NordVPN to get past geo-blockers and tune in to your regular tennis live streams.

Use a VPN to watch any Shanghai Masters 2026 stream

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Shanghai Masters 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Shanghai Masters 2026 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country, regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Get NordVPN and stream Shanghai Masters 2026 action from anywhere today.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch the Shanghai Masters 2026.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Tennis Channel stream, select 'US' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tennis Channel's website and tune into Shanghai Masters 2026.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, Shanghai Masters 2026 is being shown on the Tennis Channel.

A Tennis Channel subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month. New subscribers can get their first year for $77 for a limited time.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo. As we've mentioned above, both YouTube TV and Fubo come with free-trial options.

The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV (with its Sport Extra add-on).

Outside the US for this tournament? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Shanghai Masters 2026.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Shanghai Masters 2026 in the UK. Specifically on the Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

Prices start at £24/month at present. However, fans can also watch using a NOW Sports 24-hour pass, which costs £14.99.

Not in the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual tennis streams.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, the Shanghai Masters 2026 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$16.99 month or AU$169.99 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to the Shanghai Masters and other tennis tournaments, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on beIN Sports as if you were back home.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the Shanghai Masters 2026 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month.

Outside Canada while the Shanghai Masters is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Disney+, which carries ESPN content is the Shanghai Masters 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

For the men's tournament, you can access Disney+ with a Standard subscription that costs from NZ$16.99 a month, with ads. Ad-free tiers are available at an extra cost.

Missing the tournament due to work commitments abroad? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2026 live streams anywhere else

In the Middle East, beIN Sports has the tennis live streams. In Africa Canal+ and SuperSport are the places to go, depending on your country.

In India and the subcontinent, it's Fancode, while Youku in China and UNEXT in Japan are the most prominent broadcasters in Asia.

A handy list of broadcasters from all around the world is provided by tournament organizers here.

Away from home at the moment? Don't forget NordVPN will give you access to your regular streaming service.

Shanghai Masters 2026 Q&A

Who are the Shanghai Masters 2026 seeds? Shanghai Masters 2026 seeds Men 1. Alexander Zverev

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Ben Shelton

4. Félix Auger-Aliassime

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Flavio Cobolli

7. Frances Tiafoe

8. Arthur Fils

9. Alex de Minaur

10. Novak Djokovic

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Rafael Jódar

13. Jakub Menšík

14. Learner Tien

15. Tommy Paul

16. Brandon Nakashima

17. Valentin Vacherot

18. Luciano Darderi

19. Alexander Bublik

20. Casper Ruud

21. Francisco Cerúndolo

22. Jiří Lehečka

23. Andrey Rublev

24. Lorenzo Musetti

25. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

26. Karen Khachanov

27. Alexander Blockx

28. Tomás Martín Etcheverry

29. Alejandro Tabilo

30. Ugo Humbert

31. Alex Michelsen

32. Ignacio Buse

Who are the recent Shanghai Masters champions? Recent Shanghai Masters champions 2025 – Valentin Vacherot

2024 – Jannik Sinner

2023 – Hubert Hurkacz

2022 – N/A

2021 – N/A

2020 – N/A

2019 – Daniil Medvedev

2018 – Novak Djokovic

2017 – Roger Federer

2016 – Andy Murray

What is the Shanghai Masters 2026 schedule? Schedule 7-8 October: First round

First round 9-10 October: Second round

Second round 11-12 October: Third round

Third round 13-14 October: Fourth round

Fourth round 15 October: Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals 16 October: Semi-finals

Semi-finals 18 October: Final