ATP Finals 2026: Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22

Daily start time: 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 12am AEDT (+1 day)

FREE stream: Mediaset Infinity (ITA)

Access your usual streaming services with NordVPN (77% off for Black Friday)

Watch ATP Finals 2026 live streams, as Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz head the eight-strong field at the Inalpi Arena, Turin, for the season-ending men's championships. With Jannik Sinner again absent through injury, the German and Spaniard will be favorites and top seeds for the tournament that starts with round-round groups of four, followed by semis and a final.

Zverev made history at the recent Paris Masters for all the wrong reasons. The French and US Open champion became the first newly crowned world number one to lose their first match in straight sets since topping the pile and the 29-year-old will want to end his breakout year on a high.

Alcaraz took the title in the French capital, beating third seed Ben Shelton 7-6, 7-5 in a tight final. The Spaniard missed four-and-a-half months of the season with a wrist injury and is now struggling with a knee as he seeks to win his first ATP Finals crown.

Shelton has been in great form since reaching the US Open final and has the serve to damage indoors. Daniil Medvedev seems a little world weary – plus ça change, eh? – while, in Sinner's absence, the home will place all its hopes behind French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli. Arthur Fils, Frances Tiafoe and Rafael Jódar join Cobolli in appearing at their first ATP Finals.

We begin today with Zverev against Jódar and Shelton vs Fils in a battle of the serves.

Here's how to watch the ATP Finals 2026 tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

ATP Finals 2026 Order of Play – Sunday 15 November

John McEnroe Group

From 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 12am AEDT (Mon)

Alexander Zverev (1) vs Rafael Jódar (8)

From 2:30pm ET / 7:30pm GMT / 6:30am AEDT (Mon)

Ben Shelton (3) vs Arthur Fils (6)

How to watch ATP Finals 2026 for FREE

Italia 1 and Canale 5, plus the channels streaming service Mediaset Infinity, will show select matches from the ATP Finals for free in Italy. Alexander Zverev vs Rafael Jódar has been selected for coverage on Sunday 15 November.

Traveling outside your home country for the tournament? Use NordVPN to get past geo-blockers and tune in to your regular tennis live streams.

Use a VPN to watch any ATP Finals 2026 stream

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ATP Finals 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the ATP Finals 2026 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country, regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal 🔥 NORDVPN BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: 77% OFF! Wherever you are, stay connected and catch the action with NordVPN – TechRadar's #1 VPN choice.



✅ 77% off + 3 EXTRA months FREE

✅ Unlocks Mediaset Infinity Unlock your ATP Finals 2026 stream from anywhere and catch every ace, winner and unforced error live!

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch the ATP Finals 2026.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Mediaset Infinity stream, select 'Italy' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Mediaset Infinity's website and tune into ATP Finals 2026.

🇺🇸 How to watch ATP Finals 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, ATP Finals 2026 is being shown on the Tennis Channel.

A Tennis Channel subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month. New subscribers can get their first year for $77 for a limited time.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo. Both YouTube TV and Fubo come with free-trial options.

The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV (with its Sport Extra add-on).

Outside the US for this tournament? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of ATP Finals 2026.

🇬🇧 How to watch ATP Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting the ATP Finals 2026 in the UK. Specifically on the Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

Prices start at £22/month at present. However, fans can also watch using a NOW Sports 24-hour pass, which costs £14.99.

Not in the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual tennis streams.

🇦🇺 How to watch ATP Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the ATP Finals 2026 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$16.99 month or AU$169.99 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to the ATP Finals and other tennis tournaments, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on beIN Sports as if you were back home.

🇨🇦 How to watch ATP Finals 2026 live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the ATP Finals 2026 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month.

Outside Canada while the ATP Finals is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

🇳🇿 How to watch ATP Finals 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Disney+, which carries ESPN content is the ATP Finals 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

For the tournament, you can access Disney+ with a Standard subscription that costs from NZ$16.99 a month, with ads. Ad-free tiers are available at an extra cost.

Missing the tournament due to work commitments abroad? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch ATP Finals 2026 live streams anywhere else

In the Middle East, beIN Sports has the tennis live streams. In Africa Canal+ and SuperSport are the places to go, depending on your country.

In India and the subcontinent, it's Fancode, while Youku in China and UNEXT in Japan are the most prominent broadcasters in Asia.

A handy list of broadcasters from all around the world is provided by tournament organizers here.

Away from home at the moment? Don't forget NordVPN will give you access to your regular streaming service.

ATP Finals 2026 Q&A

What are the ATP Finals 2026 groups?

Swipe to scroll horizontally John McEnroe Group Row 0 - Cell 0 W-L record Set W-L Game W-L Standings Alexander Zverev Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 1 Ben Shelton Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 2 Arthur Fils Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 3 Rafael Jódar Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ivan Lendl Group Row 0 - Cell 0 W-L record Set W-L Game W-L Standings Carlos Alcaraz Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 1 Daniil Medvedev Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 2 Flavio Cobolli Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 3 Frances Tiafoe Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 4

Who are the ATP Finals 2026 seeds? ATP Finals 2026 seeds 1. Alexander Zverev

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Ben Shelton

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Flavio Cobolli

6. Arthur Fils

7. Frances Tiafoe

8. Rafael Jódar Alternates:

9. Alex De Minaur

10. Taylor Fritz

Who are the recent ATP Finals champions? Recent ATP Finals champions 2025 – Jannik Sinner

2024 – Jannik Sinner

2023 – Novak Djokovic

2022 – Novak Djokovic

2021 – Alexander Zverev

2020 – Daniil Medvedev

2019 – Stefanos Tsitsipas

2018 – Alexander Zverev

2017 – Grigor Dimitrov

2016 – Andy Murray

What is the ATP Finals 2026 schedule? Schedule Sunday, November 15

John McEnroe Group round-robin

John McEnroe Group round-robin Monday, November 16

Ivan Lendl Group round-robin

Ivan Lendl Group round-robin Tuesday, November 17

John McEnroe Group round-robin

John McEnroe Group round-robin Wednesday, November 18

Ivan Lendl Group round-robin

Ivan Lendl Group round-robin Thursday, November 19

John McEnroe Group round-robin

John McEnroe Group round-robin Friday, November 20

Ivan Lendl Group round-robin

Ivan Lendl Group round-robin Saturday, November 21

Semi-finals

Semi-finals Sunday, November 22

Final