How to watch Paris Masters 2026 for FREE: Live Streams & TV Channels for ATP 1000 Tennis, Schedule & Preview

Paris Masters 2026: Monday, November 2 to Sunday, November 8

Daily start time: 5am ET / 10am GMT / 9pm AEDT

US streams: Tennis Channel

Access your usual streaming services with NordVPN

Watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams, as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev headline the 40th anniversary of the only indoor event in the ATP 1000 series. The tournament from the Plenitude Arena in the French capital represents the best chance for players to make it to the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin later in November.

Top three seeds Alcaraz, Zverev and Ben Shelton have already guaranteed their spots at the eight-man Finals, but beyond that trio it's anyone's guess. After reaching the Shanghai Masters final, Rafael Jódar is holding the final spot with Alex De Minaur his nearest rival. Novak Djokovic, who has won a record seven Paris titles, needs to reach at least the semi-finals after a second-round loss last week in Basel, while American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz need to go deep to stand any chance of making it to Turin.

With 2025 champion Jannik Sinner joined by Félix Auger-Aliassime and João Fonseca on the injured list, Alcaraz will look to put a third-round exit in China behind him as he continues his own return from the treatment room. Flavio Cobolli, the fifth seed, is also struggling with injury after leaving the court in tears in Vienna when withdrawing against Matteo Berrettini – his absence could mean an extra spot in Turin. Zverev, already guaranteed the year-end world number one ranking, will also want to get back to winning ways after struggling in Shanghai.

There won't be a dry eye in the house when Gaël Monfils takes to the court – albeit without his racket – for the final time after one of the first-round matches. The 40-year-old Frenchman, whose separation from Elina Svitolina was recently announced, retired in October and will be honored with a special presentation to commemorate one of the most popular player on tour's superb career.

The top eight seeds – Zverev, Alcaraz, US Open runner-up Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Frances Tiafoe and Alex De Minaur – have byes to the second round.

Here's how to watch the Paris Masters 2026 tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

Paris Masters 2026 Order of Play – Monday 2 November

Court Central

From 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am GMT / 9pm AEDT

Lorenzo Musetti vs Hubert Hurkacz

Alejandro Tabilo vs Rafael Jodar (9)

Casper Ruud vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Q)

Not before 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 7am AEDT (Tue)

Denis Shapovalov vs Karen Khachanov

Not before 2.30pm ET / 11.30pm PT / 7.30pm GMT / 8.30am AEDT (Tue)

Ugo Humbert vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Court 1

From 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am GMT / 9pm AEDT

Luciano Darderi vs Rinky Hijikata (Q)

Luca Van Assche vs Mariano Navone

Cameron Norrie vs Matteo Arnaldi

From 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT / 12.30pm GMT / 11.30pm

Kyrian Jacquet vs Tomas Machac (Q)

Alex Molcan (Q) vs Titouan Droguet

How to watch Paris Masters 2026 for FREE

France TV will show select matches from the Paris Masters for free in France. Ugo Humbert vs Botic van de Zandschulp has been selected for coverage on 2 November.

Alternatively, in the United States, the Tennis Channel is the exclusive home of the Paris Masters 2026, which can be accessed directly or via 'over the top' streaming providers that offer free trials, our favorites are:

Australians can also get a free trial thanks to beIN Sports (7 days).

Traveling outside your home country for the tournament? Use NordVPN to get past geo-blockers and tune in to your regular tennis live streams.

Use a VPN to watch any Paris Masters 2026 stream

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Paris Masters 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Paris Masters 2026 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country, regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Get NordVPN and stream Paris Masters 2026 action from anywhere today.

It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch the Paris Masters 2026.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Tennis Channel stream, select 'US' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Tennis Channel's website and tune into Paris Masters 2026.

How to watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, Paris Masters 2026 is being shown on the Tennis Channel.

A Tennis Channel subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $11.99 per month. New subscribers can get their first year for $77 for a limited time.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo. As we've mentioned above, both YouTube TV and Fubo come with free-trial options.

The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV (with its Sport Extra add-on).

Outside the US for this tournament? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream of Paris Masters 2026.

How to watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Paris Masters 2026 in the UK. Specifically on the Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

Prices start at £22/month at present. However, fans can also watch using a NOW Sports 24-hour pass, which costs £14.99.

Not in the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual tennis streams.

How to watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, the Paris Masters 2026 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$16.99 month or AU$169.99 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to the Paris Masters and other tennis tournaments, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on beIN Sports as if you were back home.

How to watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Tennis fans in Canada can live stream the Paris Masters 2026 on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month.

Outside Canada while the Paris Masters is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Disney+, which carries ESPN content is the Paris Masters 2026 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

For the men's tournament, you can access Disney+ with a Standard subscription that costs from NZ$16.99 a month, with ads. Ad-free tiers are available at an extra cost.

Missing the tournament due to work commitments abroad? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Paris Masters 2026 live streams anywhere else

In the Middle East, beIN Sports has the tennis live streams. In Africa Canal+ and SuperSport are the places to go, depending on your country.

In India and the subcontinent, it's Fancode, while Youku in China and UNEXT in Japan are the most prominent broadcasters in Asia.

A handy list of broadcasters from all around the world is provided by tournament organizers here.

Away from home at the moment? Don't forget NordVPN will give you access to your regular streaming service.

Paris Masters 2026 Q&A

Who are the Paris Masters 2026 seeds? Paris Masters 2026 seeds Men 1. Alexander Zverev

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Ben Shelton

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Flavio Cobolli

6. Arthur Fils

7. Frances Tiafoe

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Rafael Jódar

10. Novak Djokovic

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Tommy Paul

13. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

14. Jakub Menšík

15. Brandon Nakashima

16. Learner Tien

Who are the recent Paris Masters champions? Recent Paris Masters champions 2025 – Jannik Sinner

2024 – Alexander Zverev

2023 – Novak Djokovic

2022 – Holger Rune

2021 – Novak Djokovic

2020 – Daniil Medvedev

2019 – Novak Djokovic

2018 – Karen Khachanov

2017 – Jack Sock

2016 – Andy Murray

What is the Paris Masters 2026 schedule? Schedule 2-3 November: First round

First round 3-4 November: Second round

Second round 5 November: Last 16

Last 16 6 November: Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals 7 November: Semi-finals

Semi-finals 8 November: Final