NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 2 (game #974)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 1 (game #973).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #974) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… High and mighty

NYT Strands today (game #974) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MULE

FILE

SNARE

RACE

TIME

DATE

NYT Strands today (game #974) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #974) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 1st column • Last side: top, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #974) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #974, are…

CLIFF

SNOW

GLACIER

PEAK

RIDGE

SADDLE

SUMMIT

SPANGRAM: MOUNTAINTOP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I love how today’s spangram jaggedly rises from one corner to the other.

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However, despite my enjoyment of some top-level Strands craft I still managed to miss out on spotting it. Instead, I began with the game’s two most obvious words in CLIFF and PEAK.

The closest I’ve got to a MOUNTAINTOP is snowmobiling on a GLACIER in Iceland — an experience that was both exciting and terrifying, not least the moment when our guide pointed out a 120ft-deep crevasse we were inches away from falling into. I’m still having the nightmares.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, November 1, game #973)

SNOOZE

SLEEP

CATNAP

DOZE

SLUMBER

DROWSE

SPANGRAM: ZZZZZZZZ