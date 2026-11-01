Intel and AMD discuss cooperation without revealing the project's purpose

Intel's existing x86 partnership with AMD already supports shared processor standards

AMD's ZenDNN optimizations are entering Intel's oneDNN software library

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has discussed potential cooperation with AMD CEO Lisa Su, but neither executive has disclosed what the two companies might develop together.

Intel is pursuing customized processors, new semiconductor technologies, and external manufacturing contracts, and Tan is looking to strengthen these businesses.

Both companies already cooperate on processor standards and AI software, although their latest discussions could involve different technologies or commercial arrangements.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Existing partnerships provide several possibilities

Intel and AMD established the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group in October 2024 alongside other technology companies to coordinate improvements to their shared processor architecture.

The initiative addresses compatibility across x86 processors, helping software developers support products from both manufacturers while the companies continue competing for customers.

Their cooperation has also extended into AI software, with AMD integrating its ZenDNN optimizations into Intel's open-source oneDNN library for CPU-based PyTorch inference.

They have also worked on Advanced Matrix Extensions and other x86 capabilities, providing established examples of cooperation between competing processor manufacturers.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During a chat with Chinese American Semiconductor Professional Association President Jimmy Cheng, Tan discussed his plans to strengthen Intel's processor business.

“We have to reclaim the leadership in CPU. That is something that I am very determined to do,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO.

“I'm modifying it for customer needs, and so that, to me, is a fast-growing area, and I'm double, triple down on it.”

He also described a shift towards accommodating individual customer requirements rather than relying exclusively on Intel's existing processor designs.

Intel's foundry business offers another potential area

Intel's manufacturing operations provide another possible area for cooperation, although no announcement has confirmed that AMD intends to manufacture chips through Intel's foundry business.

Tan said Intel's 18A manufacturing process had entered volume production, while development of its next-generation 14A technology continued.

The company has released version 0.5 of its 14A process design kit, with version 0.9 expected before version 1.0 becomes available for volume production in early 2027.

In January, two prospective customers were evaluating 14A test chips, with firm supplier decisions expected during the second half of 2026 and first half of 2027.

Tan said several customers wanted to expand their businesses through Intel's manufacturing services, but he did not identify them or disclose potential order sizes.

His strategy also includes application-specific integrated circuits, co-packaged optics, advanced packaging, and physical AI, with two or three of these businesses expected to contribute approximately 10% of Intel's revenue individually.

Customer confidence remains important to Intel's manufacturing ambitions because chip designers depend on reliable production schedules and manufacturing quality when developing commercial products.

According to Tan, a customer waited for six to eight months for him to become CEO and then raised 15 areas where Intel had fallen short.

The company said all the complaints were tackled effectively, after which the customer agreed to expand its relationship with Intel.

Tan's account appears intended to reassure prospective foundry customers that Intel can resolve manufacturing problems and retain business, but it does not confirm that AMD will use Intel's manufacturing process.

Via Tom's Hardware

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.