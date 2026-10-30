I don't know about you, but I'm sort of the gadget-man of the family. The tech-head. The makeshift IT consultant that gets called upon whenever there's an issue with technology. If you fall into the same category (or you never want to call on your family IT support again), I'd definitely recommend checking out the Google Nest Wifi Pro 6e Wi-Fi mesh router for $100 (was $200) at Best Buy.

The half-price deal makes it incredibly tempting. It's ridiculously simple to set up and manage, making it the ideal no-fuss mesh router pick if you or your family need better connections while working from home. If your home Wi-Fi is spotty and you don’t want to wrestle with complicated router settings, Nest Wifi Pro delivers fast, reliable coverage with minimal setup.

• Best for: home workers and families in small to midsize homes needing fast, easy-to-manage Wi-Fi with the option to add more units later.

• Why we like it: tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with a 6GHz band for less congestion, up to 2,200 square feet of coverage from one unit, effortless setup through the Google Home app, and support for adding more units to build a mesh.

Save $100 Google Nest WiFi Pro: was $199 now $99 at Best Buy A single tri-band Wi-Fi 6E (AXE5400) mesh router covering 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with up to 2,200 square feet of coverage, support for up to 100 connected devices, WPA3 security, parental controls, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports. It’s managed through the Google Home app and also works as a Thread border router and Matter controller for smart home devices. Sold by Best Buy.

Why We Recommend It

Google built the Nest Wifi Pro for people who want Wi-Fi to simply work, and its app-based setup and automatic updates make it one of the least intimidating routers to own. We haven’t reviewed the Nest Wifi Pro, so this pick rests on Google’s track record with mesh networking and the router’s specs. Its 6GHz band is a real plus if you have newer phones and laptops that support Wi-Fi 6E, since it’s far less crowded than the older bands.

Price Context & Historical Value

Half off its $199.99 launch price is a strong deal, and $99.99 puts a Wi-Fi 6E mesh router within reach of almost any budget. Keep in mind that it launched in 2022, so it lacks the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard and multi-gig Ethernet found on pricier routers. For most homes with internet plans under 1Gbps, though, it’s a great buy at this price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Google Nest Wifi Pro if... you want fast Wi-Fi that’s easy to set up and manage, your home is under about 2,200 square feet or you plan to add more units, or you use Google Home and want a router that doubles as a smart home hub.

❌ Skip the Google Nest Wifi Pro if... you want Wi-Fi 7 or multi-gig Ethernet ports for a very fast internet plan, you need lots of wired ports, or you already own older Google Wifi or Nest Wifi units, which can’t join a Nest Wifi Pro mesh.