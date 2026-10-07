The MSI Roamii Be Pro is the best-value tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router you can get on Prime Day, with 11 Gbps speeds and absolutely no subscriptions
It's the cheapest Wi-Fi mesh router I know, and great value for a home office setup
When it comes to affordable tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers for a home or home office setup, there's really only a few options out there - I'm thinking Amazon's eero Pro 7, Netgear Orbi 770, Asus ZenWiFi BT8, TP-Link Deco 7 Pro.
And then there's the MSI Roamii Be Pro, coming in at $245 (was $300) at Amazon, and down to £240 (was £280) in the UK, making it the best-value and cheapest of the lot. It's such a good price for Prime Day, this one's actually in my Amazon shopping cart right now.
Today's best Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deal
This triangular-shaped tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system comes with identical two nodes, optional RGB lightning, and supports core Wi-Fi 7 features like MLO. You can use the app to dig into settings in a way you can't with the eero Pro 7, and includes plenty of security and parental control tools without a subscription.
UK price: now £240 (was £280)
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Why we recommend it
There are a number of reasons to consider the MSI Roamii Be Pro in my opinion. First is, it's just about the cheapest Wi-Fi 7 mesh system I can think of. Not just a few dollars, but hundreds. Amazon, Netgear, TP-Link, and Asus all charge considerably more even for the two-pack versions of their devices (I've added them below for comparison).
Features
It's an aggressive price point, but that doesn't mean it skimps on features. Operating on the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, there's support for MLO (which basically seamlessly switches bands as you move through the house so you're always connected). You get wall mounts in the box, which most don't have. There's even a USB port on the back, letting you share larger files across the network.
Each set-up comes in a two-pack (you can't get standalone nodes yet), and that covers up to 6,000 sq. ft.
Using the MSI Router 2.0 app gives you access to more networking, security, and parental controls, all subscription-free. It's one of the few mesh systems, alongside Asus, that doesn't charge for that. I really hate the idea of paying a subscription to Amazon just to keep kids safe online, so that's an immediate plus point in the Roamii Be Pro's favor.
Performance
We awarded the MSI Roamii Be Pro 4 stars in our review and we found it excelled particularly at close range. Our sister site Tom's Hardware scored it 4 stars and in testing found "the Roamii BE Pro performed well on our tests, particularly on the 5 GHz band." Meanwhile Tom's Guide rated it 4.5 stars, and concluded, with data speeds that compare well against its rivals.
As ever, wiring the router in will get you most speeds - the unit has three 2.5Gbps LAN ports and one 2.5Gbps WAN port for multi-gig internet connections.
However, wireless backhaul is surprisingly competitive across short, medium, and long ranges. According to Tom's Guide, expect around 2Gbps at 15ft, 815Mbps at 50ft, and 200Mbps at 75ft, and 66.3 Mbps at 90ft.
More Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deals
If budget isn't a concern, opt for this over the MSI. It's got all the Wi-Fi 7 features, plus better hardware, with 3x3 spatial streams compared to the Roamii Be Pro's 2x2. It also has subscription-free tools and features.
➡️ UK price: now £410
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The eero Pro 7 is the ultimate plug-and-play tri-band mesh router system, but it's severely restricted if you want to toy with networking settings - you can't even split bands. And needs a subscription for core features like parental controls. Available in 1, 2, 3, and 4 packs.
➡️ UK price: now £385 (was £550)
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The Orbi has been a popular pick for years and matches the Roamii Be Pro's performance and layout. But it's difficult to justify the additional cost if you want an entry-level tri-band mesh system. Like the eero, it also has subscriber-only features.
➡️ UK price: now £380 (was £550)
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The closest match to MSI's mesh router in terms of price and specs. It also has four 2.5Gbps ports per unit, but Tom's Hardware found performance to be average.
➡️ UK price (Deco BE65 three-pack): now £530
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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