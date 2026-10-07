When it comes to affordable tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers for a home or home office setup, there's really only a few options out there - I'm thinking Amazon's eero Pro 7, Netgear Orbi 770, Asus ZenWiFi BT8, TP-Link Deco 7 Pro.

And then there's the MSI Roamii Be Pro, coming in at $245 (was $300) at Amazon, and down to £240 (was £280) in the UK, making it the best-value and cheapest of the lot. It's such a good price for Prime Day, this one's actually in my Amazon shopping cart right now.

Today's best Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deal

Why we recommend it

There are a number of reasons to consider the MSI Roamii Be Pro in my opinion. First is, it's just about the cheapest Wi-Fi 7 mesh system I can think of. Not just a few dollars, but hundreds. Amazon, Netgear, TP-Link, and Asus all charge considerably more even for the two-pack versions of their devices (I've added them below for comparison).

Features

It's an aggressive price point, but that doesn't mean it skimps on features. Operating on the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, there's support for MLO (which basically seamlessly switches bands as you move through the house so you're always connected). You get wall mounts in the box, which most don't have. There's even a USB port on the back, letting you share larger files across the network.

Each set-up comes in a two-pack (you can't get standalone nodes yet), and that covers up to 6,000 sq. ft.

Using the MSI Router 2.0 app gives you access to more networking, security, and parental controls, all subscription-free. It's one of the few mesh systems, alongside Asus, that doesn't charge for that. I really hate the idea of paying a subscription to Amazon just to keep kids safe online, so that's an immediate plus point in the Roamii Be Pro's favor.

Performance

We awarded the MSI Roamii Be Pro 4 stars in our review and we found it excelled particularly at close range. Our sister site Tom's Hardware scored it 4 stars and in testing found "the Roamii BE Pro performed well on our tests, particularly on the 5 GHz band." Meanwhile Tom's Guide rated it 4.5 stars, and concluded, with data speeds that compare well against its rivals.

As ever, wiring the router in will get you most speeds - the unit has three 2.5Gbps LAN ports and one 2.5Gbps WAN port for multi-gig internet connections.

However, wireless backhaul is surprisingly competitive across short, medium, and long ranges. According to Tom's Guide, expect around 2Gbps at 15ft, 815Mbps at 50ft, and 200Mbps at 75ft, and 66.3 Mbps at 90ft.

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