NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 1 (game #973)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 31 (game #972).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #973) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… For the rest of the day

NYT Strands today (game #973) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PEEL

CASE

RESET

PAINT

BRED

SWORD

NYT Strands today (game #973) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #973) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 2nd column • Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #973) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #973, are…

SNOOZE

SLEEP

CATNAP

DOZE

SLUMBER

DROWSE

SPANGRAM: ZZZZZZZZ

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Has there ever been a spangram made up of the same letter before?

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I am annoyed because I didn’t immediately spot it and score a Spangram First, although I did have the fleeting thought “there are a lot of Zs in today’s game” without realizing why.

The words of this puzzle remind me of Morrissey’s under-appreciated 2017 song Spent The Day In Bed, a jaunty anthem in celebration of skiving while others are striving that includes the typical Morrissey line “I'm not my type, but I love my bed”.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, October 31, game #972)

TOOTHBRUSH

FANGS

RING

CANDY

APPLE

STICKER

SPANGRAM: TRICKORTREAT