NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 11 (game #952)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 10 (game #951).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #952) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… They don’t make ‘em like they used to

NYT Strands today (game #952) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LARGE

BOXES

PRAM

RETOLD

SLOT

GORE

NYT Strands today (game #952) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #952) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 3rd column • Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #952) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #952, are…

PAGER

ICEBOX

INKWELL

TYPEWRITER

TELEGRAM

SPANGRAM: OLDFASHIONED

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I am old enough to remember when the heft of your Filofax demonstrated the level of your success — much as today the number of your social media followers, regardless of how many of them are AI bots, is a measure of self worth.

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It’s all, of course, just a phase, as this selection is redundant — as once cutting-edge technology demonstrates.

Annoyingly I got OLDFASHIONED after spotting PAGER and ICEBOX (I really thought that X was going to be a fax machine) and regret that I didn’t spend longer trying to add to my Spangram First collection.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, October 10, game #951)

HONEY

SYRUP

TREACLE

MOLLASSES

GRENADINE

SPANGRAM: STICKYANDSWEET