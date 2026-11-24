AI data center electricity demand could double before the decade ends

More than 90 major AI facilities could require 50GW when completed

New computing projects are advancing faster than electricity networks can expand

Artificial intelligence is driving an unprecedented expansion of computing infrastructure, forcing electricity providers to prepare for substantial increases in consumption.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has claimed electricity requirements from data centers worldwide could double before 2030 as investment in AI infrastructure accelerates.

The additional consumption could place electricity networks under considerable pressure, particularly where existing infrastructure cannot accommodate new industrial-scale computing facilities.

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AI infrastructure threatens to overwhelm existing electricity networks

According to the IEA's World Energy Outlook 2026, global data center capacity currently stands at approximately 120GW across different computing operations.

Another 120GW is expected to become operational before 2030, with artificial intelligence facilities accounting for approximately 75% of that additional capacity.

The agency has also identified 93 major AI computing facilities currently being constructed or expanded through satellite imagery and infrastructure monitoring.

Their combined electricity capacity has increased from below 2GW to approximately 17GW within just two years.

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Once completed, these facilities could collectively require approximately 50GW, creating electricity demand comparable to that of Great Britain.

Meanwhile, investment in AI infrastructure should reach $32 trillion by 2050, exceeding spending associated with several major technological developments combined.

The immediate challenge involves connecting these facilities to electricity networks before their construction and expansion schedules are disrupted.

Renewable electricity projects generally require between one and five years for completion, while transmission infrastructure can take three to five times longer.

Consequently, electricity providers could struggle to deliver additional capacity quickly enough to accommodate the expanding computing industry.

Some technology companies are therefore considering independent electricity generation instead of relying entirely on conventional grid connections.

However, deploying gas turbines and other generation equipment introduces additional challenges, including equipment shortages and difficulties obtaining essential turbine components.

Rising electricity consumption raises questions about prices and emissions

The expansion has also generated opposition from communities concerned about electricity prices, particularly where large computing facilities require substantial infrastructure improvements.

The IEA says available evidence has not established a consistent connection between increasing data center capacity and higher electricity prices.

Where existing electricity infrastructure has sufficient capacity and operators cover their associated expenses, additional consumption could potentially benefit other customers.

However, circumstances could change when electricity providers must construct additional transmission lines, substations and generation facilities.

If these investments are financed through charges shared across the electricity network, households and smaller businesses could experience higher monthly bills.

Environmental considerations also complicate the industry's increasing electricity requirements, despite growing commitments to renewable energy procurement.

Renewable sources account for nearly 50% of electricity purchase agreements associated with data centers, while coal and natural gas supply approximately 60% of their actual consumption.

However, the IEA expects emissions associated with coal and natural gas consumption by data centers to increase by 70% before 2030.

“The Hormuz crisis has delivered a huge shock to the system…And I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“In pursuit of greater energy security, countries must take care not to replace one dependency with another.”

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